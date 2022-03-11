Irish Government sends 4,000 blood bags and 50,000 masks to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish Government sends 4,000 blood bags and 50,000 masks to Ukraine

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 5:57 pm
The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin’s city centre displays the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a show of support. Blood bags and medical masks have been sent to Ukraine by Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Republic of Ireland has sent 4,000 blood bags and 50,000 medical masks to Ukraine as part of efforts to support the war-torn country’s health service.

The Government also announced an 18 million euro scheme to support hauliers hit by fuel increases sparked by the war.

It was confirmed on Friday that 4,000 blood bags were donated by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and sent to Ukraine on Monday from a supplier in Poland, while 10,000 bio-protection suits, as well as 50,000 medical-grade masks and more than 2,500 litres of disinfectant, were dispatched on Friday.

The move is part of an EU-wide scheme to send aid to Ukraine.

The Department of Health confirmed that, alongside the HSE, staff are planning further donations to Ukraine and neighbouring countries as the Russian invasion continues.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A view of a welcome room at a new processing facility for Ukrainian refugees which has been set up at the Old Central Terminal building at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

The invasion has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

Speaking in France where he has been attending a meeting of the European Council, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there is no sense that the war in Ukraine will end soon.

He said he spoke strongly in favour of the European Union facilitating Ukraine’s pathway to membership, describing the enlargement process as too slow over the last decade.

Mr Martin said there did not appear at this stage to be any major prospects of the end of the war, describing it as “a very serious and grave situation”.

Mr Martin said neighbouring countries are very concerned about where Russian leader Vladimir Putin might go next, saying they don’t believe he will stop at Ukraine.

He said wider possible sanctions were discussed ahead of a further meeting at the end of March.

The energy market and concern around rising dependency on Russian gas and oil was also discussed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stressed how vital these kinds of donations are.

“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is devastating,” he said.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Ambassador Gerasko earlier this week and am keenly aware of how important these donations are to supporting the Ukrainian response to the ongoing conflict.”

“The HSE is co-ordinating a large number of offers of medicines and medical assistance we can provide, and I look forward to confirming further support shortly.”

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said: “What is currently happening in Ukraine is an absolute tragedy. We must pull out all the stops that we can to assist the humanitarian effort that is currently under way.

“The Irish Government recognises the horrors of this conflict and will provide whatever humanitarian support we can.”

He said the “medical donations are critical” to “saving lives”.

Ireland has already taken in more than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more people expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The country has already signed up to an EU-wide fund to provide arms and equipment to Ukraine, although Ireland – as a militarily neutral nation – has committed to providing non-lethal equipment only.

Appearing at an Oireachtas committee on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney indicated that Ireland is preparing to send defence equipment to Ukraine.

He said: “We’re also looking to see what actual gear we can provide as well. We’re making some decisions on that actually, shortly, having looked at what we have that is spare and available.

“And you’d be surprised – there’s not as much as you might think.

“But there is some military defence equipment that I think would be useful and we’re making decisions on that as we speak today. And we’ll get it to Ukraine as quickly as we can.”

The 18 million euro scheme to help hauliers, announced on Friday, comes amid spiralling fuel prices partly driven by the Ukrainian conflict.

It will see 100 euros paid per week to hauliers, for an initial eight weeks, for every heavy goods vehicle on their licence.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan emphasised the importance of the sector in keeping the country running.

“It is critically important to Ireland’s supply chains, both national and international,” he said.

“The past two years have presented many challenges for the sector.

“Brexit, Covid-19 and now the crisis in Ukraine have put a cumulative pressure on the haulage industry.

“Today’s measure reflects Government understanding of that pressure and its recognition of the important role that the haulage industry plays in keeping the country going.”

