Historical abuse victims told they were failed by state during public apology

Victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have been told they were failed by the state during a long-awaited public apology at Stormont.

Survivors watched on in the Assembly chamber as a minute’s silence was held before five ministers, representing each of the main Stormont parties, offered their apology on behalf of the Government.

The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which was published more than five years ago.

Apologies are also being delivered by representatives from six institutions that ran facilities where abuse took place, religious orders De La Salle, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Good Shepherd Sisters, as well as Barnardo’s and the Irish Church Missions.

Delivering the first apology, DUP education minister Michelle McIlveen said: “Today we say that we are sorry

“Whilst in the care of the state you were made vulnerable, we did not ensure all our residential homes were filled with love and safety.

“We did not ensure these homes were all free from hunger and cold, from mistreatment and abuse.

“It was the state’s responsibility to do that, and it failed you.”

Ministers take part in a minute’s silence in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber at Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

She added: “We neglected you, rejected you, we made you feel unwanted. It was not your fault. The state let you down.”

Alliance Party justice minister Naomi Long said the Assembly chamber was a “fitting and proper venue” for the apologies to be delivered.

She told the chamber: “This is where our laws are made, where we, ministers and those responsible for governing, are held to account.

“We are united in our acceptance of responsibility.

“No-one can undo the past; nor can we undo your past.”

Mrs Long added: “Children suffered in the most vile and unimaginable ways; with life-changing and lifelong consequences for many of the victims.

“The damage experienced by many is not in the past but is a heavy burden they have continued to carry into adulthood, into day-to-day engagement with society, and into relationships.

Alliance Party justice minister Naomi Long in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is a burden that continues, to this day, to have an impact on victims and on their families.”

SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said no apology could make up for the failings of the past.

She added: “But we hope that our clear and outright acknowledgement will bring some relief.

“We know that many children suffered greatly as a result of being separated from their families.

“Some experienced neglect and emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hand of those who were supposed to care for them.

“We know that many of you were exposed to a harsh environment.”

Ulster Unionist health minister Robin Swann said that the experiences of victims and survivors had taught ministers a lot.

Margaret McGuckin, front right, of victims’ group Savia, speaks to the media in the Great Hall at Stormont after proceedings (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “We want to acknowledge all of you who had the courage to speak up and highlight the most horrendous abuse, abuse that no child should have to endure.

“This was often done at great personal cost.

“What happened to each and every one of you was wrong.

“It should not have happened and it is critical that every possible step is taken to ensure that nothing like this happens to any other child in the care of the state, ever again.”

The final minister to deliver an apology, Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy, acknowledged that the apologies had taken too long to be delivered.

He said: “The apology we offer you is unconditional.

“We should have protected you and we did not. We are sorry.

“You were harmed by those who should have cared for you. We are sorry.

Ministers taking part in a minute’s silence (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

“You told the truth, yet you were not believed. We are sorry.

“We are responsible. And we are so very, very sorry.”

Representatives from the six institutions spoke after the ministers, setting out and apologising for the abuse inflicted on the children in their care.

Each speaker described the “fear, shame and punishment” inflicted upon young people and acknowledged that apologies can only go so far.

Many stressed that things had now changed and pointed to major organisational failings at the time the abuse was perpetrated.

Inquiry chairman Sir Anthony Hart outlined a series of recommendations after he disclosed shocking levels of sexual, physical and emotional abuse in the period 1922 to 1995.

The recommendations included that those abused in state, church and charity run homes should be offered compensation as well as an official apology from government and the organisations which ran the residential facilities where it happened, and a memorial.