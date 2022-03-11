School skirt length policies can be seen as victim-blaming, heads told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

School skirt length policies can be seen as victim-blaming, heads told

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:57 pm
PA Media
PA Media

Schools should not enforce victim-blaming uniform policies on skirt length which focus on the distractions to male pupils and staff, heads have been told.

In a workshop at the Association of School and College Leaders’ annual conference, Amelia Jenkinson, chief executive of the School of Sexuality Education charity, said that current sex and relationships guidance advised that pupils should “resist pressure” when it came to sexual relationships, whereas the focus should be on how pupils should not pressure others.

“Sometimes policies or the ways in which policies are implemented can serve to undermine our messages that we want to get across on bodily autonomy and consent, for example, if skirt lengths are explained in terms of preventing distraction to boys or male teachers, which is something that we’ve occasionally had happen,” she said.

Ms Jenkinson said that receiving unwanted nudes had become “normalised” for some young people, with a survey of 557 young people after lockdown revealing that 37% of girls and 20% of boys reported they had received unwanted sexual images.

And 41% of girls had been asked to send a sexual image compared with 17.5% of boys.

“If it is something you’re experiencing a lot then it’s not something you’re talking about with your friends because they’re all experiencing it as well,” Ms Jenkinson said.

She added that when the charity spoke to young people about the Everyone’s Invited anti-rape campaign they spoke about it positively, with one pupil saying: “I think it’s a good thing because it brings to light such a serious thing.

“But I don’t think many people would listen to young girls or boys, it’s mainly girls who are reporting them … if it wasn’t all over the media.

“I don’t think schools or anything would listen unless there was the pressure of Ofsted or the media in general.”

Ms Jenkinson said schools should avoid using abstinence-based education methods.

“The kind of, just don’t do it, just don’t send nudes, I think can sometimes come from a really good place, because there’s often so much drama, horror stories, harm experienced through these digital sexual interactions,” she said.

“But the reality is that they don’t work, that we know that young people do live their lives online now,” she said, adding that a message of “just don’t send nudes” could also prevent pupils reporting that their images had been shared without their consent over fears they would get into trouble.

Schools needed to be realistic that for pupils aged 14 to 15, they may well be sexually active and that a “common sense approach” was needed for “nude sharing or being sexually active, and that if they are, if no harm is being enacted, then it would be unlikely to be … taken anywhere serious”.

She said the charity had done research in an elite boys’ school and that one pupil had said “I’d never send images because I might be a CEO one day” which she said was “totally valid for that student”.

But she said that “the sort of reputational risk of sharing an image for that child outweighs the reward of sending one whereas that risk and reward balance might look slightly different for another child” and that more vulnerable pupils were more affected by victim-blaming language around nudes.

A report from ASCL in December 2021 showed that just over half of young people surveyed did nothing when they received unwanted sexual images.

The study involved 480 young people from across the UK, with just over half of participants, 51%, who had received unwanted sexual content online or had their image shared without their consent reporting that they did nothing.

Of the 88 girls taking part in the focus groups, 75% said they had received an image of male genitals, with the majority ‘not asked for’ or ‘unwanted’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal