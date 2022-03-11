Minister given special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Minister given special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:21 pm
Neil Gray will coordinate the government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis (Fraser Bremner/PA)
A minister has been given a special responsibility of co-ordinating the Scottish Government’s approach to supporting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland.

Neil Gray, who is already the Minister for Europe and International Development, was given the new responsibility on Friday.

His role will include working with councils and charities to deliver humanitarian support.

He will report directly to the First Minister on the issue.

Policy around refugees and asylum is largely reserved to the UK Government, though Holyrood is responsible for devolved matters such as ensuring access to healthcare and education.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Mr Gray said he would ensure a swift government response (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Europe is facing the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

“More than two million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and Scotland is ready and willing to play its part and to offer sanctuary and support to them and the many more who will sadly follow.

“Given the gravity, and urgent, nature of the situation, it is right that this Government has a minister with specific responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine who will be arriving in Scotland and need support to rebuild their lives.”

Mr Gray said: “Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary for those fleeing Ukraine, just as we did with the Syrian Resettlement Programme, which saw all 32 local authorities in Scotland participate and welcome over 3,300 refugees into their communities.

“The Scottish Government is already bringing together key partners, like Cosla, the Scottish Refugee Council and Police Scotland, to coordinate plans and address the practical challenges of resettling Ukrainians here.

“With my additional responsibilities I will endeavour to ensure a swift, co-ordinated and focussed government response to the needs of the Ukrainians who seek sanctuary in our country.”

