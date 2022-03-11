British American Tobacco to withdraw from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

British American Tobacco to withdraw from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 4:55 pm
British American Tobacco (BAT) is to offload its Russian business due to the invasion of Ukraine (Jason Alden/Newscast/PA)
British American Tobacco (BAT) is to offload its Russian business due to the invasion of Ukraine (Jason Alden/Newscast/PA)

British American Tobacco (BAT) is to offload its Russian business due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shares in the London-listed firm dropped after it reduced its sales forecasts for the year as a result of its withdrawal.

The company, which owns brands including Pall Mall and Lucky Strike, said it will continue to pay its 2,500 workers in Russia.

It comes after a raft of consumer firms, including rival tobacco giant Imperial, halted their production and sales in Russia due to the war.

BAT told shareholders on Friday it had concluded a review of its Russian operation and recognised it is “no longer sustainable in the current environment”.

In a statement, the company said: “Today, we have initiated the process to rapidly transfer our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws.

“Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia.”

The group revised its trading guidance for 2022, saying it now expects to deliver group revenue growth of between 2% and 4% for the financial year.

It previously predicted growth of between 3% and 5% for the year.

Shares in the company closed 1%, or 32p, lower at 3,068p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal