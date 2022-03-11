British American Tobacco to withdraw from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British American Tobacco (BAT) is to offload its Russian business due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shares in the London-listed firm dropped after it reduced its sales forecasts for the year as a result of its withdrawal.

The company, which owns brands including Pall Mall and Lucky Strike, said it will continue to pay its 2,500 workers in Russia.

It comes after a raft of consumer firms, including rival tobacco giant Imperial, halted their production and sales in Russia due to the war.

BAT told shareholders on Friday it had concluded a review of its Russian operation and recognised it is “no longer sustainable in the current environment”.

In a statement, the company said: “Today, we have initiated the process to rapidly transfer our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws.

“Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia.”

The group revised its trading guidance for 2022, saying it now expects to deliver group revenue growth of between 2% and 4% for the financial year.

It previously predicted growth of between 3% and 5% for the year.

Shares in the company closed 1%, or 32p, lower at 3,068p.