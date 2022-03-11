Leaders of four Scottish parties unite to call for refugee resettlement action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The leaders of four Scottish political parties have written a joint letter to the Prime Minister calling for an end to visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees and a comprehensive settlement programme.

Leaders of the SNP, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Lib Dems and the Scottish Greens co-signed the letter, which said refugees still faced a “complex bureaucratic process”.

The Home Secretary has announced that from Tuesday people fleeing Ukraine will be able to apply online for a visa and will no longer have to go to a processing centre to give their biometrics.

Around 2.2 million people are thought to have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The letter says: “As we witness the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II, and with more than two million Ukrainians now having fled since the Russian invasion began, the UK must take action and respond fully, with humanity and compassion.”

It continues: “The Home Secretary’s announcement today, detailing the introduction of an entirely online application processes for Ukrainian family members seeking to come to the UK without the requirement to attend a visa application centre, is a welcome step in the right direction, as is the decision to further extend the Ukrainian family visa scheme.

“It is clear though that it is not enough.

“It is neither reasonable nor morally acceptable to expect people fleeing war to go through complex bureaucratic processes in order to reach safety within the UK.”

The letter urges the Government to set out more details on humanitarian sponsorship pathways for refugees, saying communities in Scotland are ready to welcome refugees as soon as they arrive.

It calls for a “comprehensive and funded settlement programme” for those seeking refuge.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The United Kingdom including Scotland has a strong and proud history of supporting people in need and that will never change.

“We are making it easier for people here to bring their Ukrainian relatives to join them in the UK, including our sponsorship scheme, that could see thousands more come to the UK.

“We welcome the Scottish Government and Scottish councils’ offers to support these efforts, demonstrating that when we pull together we can achieve so much more.”