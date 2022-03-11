Ban on dumping unsold goods part of ambitious target to end waste, Slater says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Ban on dumping unsold goods part of ambitious target to end waste, Slater says

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 5:19 pm
Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater announced the launch of the consultation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater announced the launch of the consultation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Companies could be banned from dumping unsold products that are still in good order as part of efforts to cut down on waste in Scotland, Lorna Slater has said.

The Scottish Government will consult on its new Circular Economy Bill that seeks to address public concerns about unsold products being destroyed or ending up in landfill.

Retailers would instead be forced to consider other alternatives, such as donating unsold items or recycling them.

France has recently brought in such a ban, with the European Union also considering a similar intervention.

Circular Economy Minister Ms Slater said: “It is absolutely senseless for perfectly good products to end up in landfill. Rather than being wasted in landfill or incinerated, they should be reused or repurposed.”

Ms Slater added: “We are living in a climate emergency. When goods go to landfill without having even been used once, we don’t just waste the product – we also waste all the energy and raw materials that went into making it.

“This proposal is a direct response to the public concerns about what happens to items that go unsold. By pursuing a ban, we can make sure they make it into the hands of those that need them, and help Scotland reduce its carbon footprint.

“This is the sort of action that’s needed to create a circular economy and shows the level of ambition that will be contained in our proposals in May.”

Speaking after the launch of the consultation, the Scottish Green co-leader told the PA news agency: “We want to be really ambitious, we want there to be almost no residual waste so that we’re reusing goods, we’re repairing goods, we’re encouraging businesses to design for repair.

“During the next five years, we should see a real change in the landscape of waste and litter, which will help our beaches and parks make places safer for kids to play and just make it better for everyone as well as reducing our carbon footprint.”

