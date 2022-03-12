PM to discuss Ukraine and NI Protocol during meeting with Irish premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM to discuss Ukraine and NI Protocol during meeting with Irish premier

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 12:03 am
The pair will watch the rugby together at Twickenham (Brian Lawless/PA)
The crisis in Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol will be high on the agenda as Irish premier Micheal Martin meets Boris Johnson in the UK this weekend.

On Saturday, the Taoiseach will watch the Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham alongside the Prime Minister following a bilateral meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss Irish and British relations and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as Mr Martin visits the UK as part of a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Taoiseach visit to UK
Mr Martin told reporters on Friday: “We will have some discussions, obviously, because right throughout the weekend the plight of Ukraine is upmost in our mind.

“The relationship and the very constructive partnership between the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States has been vital for standing up for democracy, freedom of speech and opinion – the very basic standards that we share.

“I welcome what has been very constructive engagement between the UK, the European Union and the United States.

“I will take the opportunity to say that to the Prime Minister tomorrow and I think the British Government deserves credit for its leadership role on this issue internationally and that’s been well reflected in the responses of eastern European countries.”

Taoiseach visit to UK
A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Prime Minister has been speaking to many world leaders about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and you can expect that to be raised as well as the ongoing talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

It was added that Mr Johnson will support England during the rugby match, with Mr Martin joking he hopes Ireland emerge victorious as the pair watch together.

The Taoiseach will also attend an Enterprise Ireland business event and roundtable at the Embassy of Ireland.

The day will conclude with a dinner at which Mr Martin will be guest of honour of the St Patrick’s Day Ball Committee.

On Sunday, the Taoiseach will attend London’s St Patrick’s Day festival and parade, which this year will celebrate “community” and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach will then travel to Washington DC for a series of engagements.

