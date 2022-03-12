Energy bills increasing 14 times faster than wages, TUC claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Energy bills increasing 14 times faster than wages, TUC claims

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 12:03 am
A gas hob burning on a stove (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A gas hob burning on a stove (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Energy bills are set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year, new research suggests.

The TUC said its analysis showed that gas and electricity bills are on course to increase by 54% when the price cap set by Ofgem changes in April, but average weekly wages will go up by 3.75%.

The union organisation estimated that record high energy prices could wipe out the entire value of pay rises this year.

The TUC says those on low incomes will be hit hardest by sky-rocketing bills, as years of weak wage growth and benefit cuts have left working families “badly exposed” to the cost of living crisis.

The TUC estimated that since 2010 energy bills have risen at twice the speed of average wages.

Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)

With the conflict in Ukraine set to hike up energy costs further, the Government was urged to come forward with new measures to support struggling families.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Years of wage stagnation and cuts to social security have left millions badly exposed to sky-high bills.

“With households across Britain pushed to the brink, the Government must do far more to help workers with crippling energy costs.

“That means imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas profits and using the money raised to give hard-pressed families energy grants, not loans.

“It means a real increase to universal credit to stop low-income workers from being pushed into poverty.

“That’s the fastest way to get support to families who need it, and it means coming up with a long-term plan to get wages rising across the economy.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, which is why we have set out a generous £21 billion package of support.

“This includes a £150 council tax rebate from April and a further £200 energy bill discount in October to cut energy bills quickly for the majority of households, while the energy price cap continues to insulate millions of customers from volatile global gas prices.

“We will set out an energy supply strategy which will supercharge our renewable energy and nuclear capacity to bolster our domestic supply and help drive down energy costs.”

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, said: “The Tory cost-of-living crisis has been a decade in the making, with harmful policies over austerity and an extreme Brexit compounding the impact of the rising cost of energy.

“With new analysis warning that energy bills are on course to rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year – delivering a hammer blow to household incomes – the Chancellor must finally step (in) and act.

“As the Tory cost-of-living crisis spirals out of control, the reality so far is that the Chancellor has abandoned households and failed to properly act to tackle the crisis. Instead, he has happily pressed ahead with a £4 billion tax cut for bankers.

“With the Spring Statement fast approaching, the UK Government must finally bring forward a comprehensive package of measures – which must include at the very minimum turning the pitiful £200 energy loan into a more generous grant, reversing the £1,040 Tory cuts to Universal Credit, matching the Scottish Child Payment UK-wide, and delivering a Real Living Wage.”

