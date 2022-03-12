Ukraine situation ‘a lot worse than I thought’, says Briton with medical goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine situation ‘a lot worse than I thought’, says Briton with medical goods

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 1:37 pm
A British businessman says he has arrived in Ukraine with medical supplies and found the refugee crisis much worse than he expected as people are terrified Russia is turning its attention to the west of the country.

Richard Dass, 55, said medics at the hospital he visited on Saturday morning cheered when he brought in the boxes of supplies he had packed into his 25-year-old Mazda Bongo motorhome earlier this week in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

But he said air raids sirens have been sounding for the first time in the town where he is staying, south of Lviv, which has become a hub for thousands of refugees heading from the east, many arriving with serious injuries.

Mr Dass said he is turning his attention to sourcing the one piece of kit wanted by every doctor he has spoken to – vacuum therapy apparatus which surgeons use to pull together the wounds of severely injured bomb victims.

He said he was shocked at what he found in the west of the country after crossing the Slovakian border on Friday.

Mr Dass told the PA news agency: “The refugee situation is a lot worse than I had thought.

“They’re sleeping on the concrete floor of the train stations and bus shelters on the way and all sorts of things.

“In the train station, it’s like seeing hundreds and hundreds of homeless people not knowing what to do next.

“The ones here have not got anything to sleep on. They’ve just got a day pack and a change of clothes.

“They don’t want clothes, though. They want carry mats and sleeping bags.”

Mr Dass said he stayed at a friend’s apartment in the town, which he does not want to name, along with a mother and a six-year-old boy who had travelled from the area of the battered city of Kharkiv.

He said the boy was so traumatised after his nine-day journey he just seemed to be a in a trance.

“Somebody showed us a picture of their house but it’s a pile of rubble, everything’s gone,” he said.

He said five or six trains a day are arriving in the town from the east, each with a minimum of 250 refugees on board looking for help.

A group of six of his friends have housed 300 to 400 people in the last three weeks.

Mr Dass set off from Huddersfield earlier this week with a plan to take medical supplies to the hospital where his doctor friend works and then return with a van full of refugees to the school house he is renovating in central Slovakia.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Richard Dass reached the Germany-Poland border on Thursday (Richard Dass/PA)

He said: “The hospitals are just full. They were over the moon with all the stuff we brought but we need to get more.

“We got out some drawing-up needles and they were just cheering.

“But these vacuum therapy machines are absolutely vital. They’re telling me every 20 minutes and they’re messaging me all the time. Every doctor says the same thing.”

Mr Dass said the area where he is staying had its first air raid warning on Saturday morning since the Russian invasion began.

He said: “We’ve not seen any planes, but we’re told the planes are flying west.

“We were told there were two explosions near to the hospital where we went this morning but we haven’t had that confirmed.

“Things are moving west and the fear is building here.”

Mr Dass gave up his job in sales and marketing 20 years ago to focus on worldwide travel which has taken to him to almost 100 countries.

He now runs his own business organising bespoke tours of the Himalayas and the Andes.

Details of his appeal for Ukraine are at at gofundme.com/f/aid-for-refugees-ukraine-hospital&lt

