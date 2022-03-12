Protesters urge Nato to ‘close the skies’ over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protesters urge Nato to ‘close the skies’ over Ukraine

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 8:58 pm
A Ukrainian woman holds a bow in the colours of the Ukraine flag while taking part in a protest in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Hundreds of protesters have called for Nato to “close the skies” over Ukraine at a demonstration outside Downing Street.

The protest, organised by Ukrainian campaign group London Euromaidan, began at 2pm and finished at around 5pm on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters carrying Ukrainian flags attended the event.

The crowd chanted “Close the skies” and “Hands off Ukraine, Putin”.

There were also songs and speeches in Ukrainian.

Attendees carried signs saying “Only military force will stop a madman” and “Sanctions do not stop bombs”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Markiyan, a 23-year-old British-Ukrainian, called on the UK Government and Nato to “close the skies”.

“I am here to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to demand that the UK and Nato as a whole do more to help Ukrainian people,” he said.

“We are demanding that they close the skies, we need more sanctions.”

He also called on the UK Government to speed up the visa process for Ukrainian refugees.

Markiyan said: “My aunt is trying to get into the UK now and the whole visa process is very long and it’s quite inconsiderate compared to other European countries.

“I think that it needs to be a lot quicker.”

He compared the UK’s refugee response to that of Poland, which has more than one million Ukrainians in it.

“We have accepted several hundred people,” Markiyan said.

“Whereas Poland are dealing with 1.3 million Ukrainians and they can’t handle it.”

He said he was worried about his family in Ukraine, who struggle to find food and water.

Markiyan added that he had cried a lot at the start of the war, but that he was being strong for his family now.

He said: “I was worried at the start, crying quite a lot, but you’ve got to stay strong and keep the faith.

“In the long term Ukraine will be free, we will win.”

Markiyan’s worries about his family were echoed by Olesya, 32, who said she constantly checks her phone for updates about her family in Ukraine.

“Every 15 minutes we are checking our phones, we are checking to see that they are OK,” she said.

Olesya said that her relatives are “super stressed”.

She added: “They had to escape under shelling, they have seen people be shot in front of them.

“They are lucky that they made it out alive.”

