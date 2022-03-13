Tory wants dog thieves to face up to five years in jail under proposed new law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory wants dog thieves to face up to five years in jail under proposed new law

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 12:03 am
Tory MSP Maurice Golden wants to see stealing a dog become a specific offence, punishable by up to five years in jail (Sandy Young/PA)
Plans for a new law creating a specific offence of stealing a dog – with this punishable by up to five years in prison – are to be debated at Holyrood.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden plans to introduce a Member’s Bill to the Scottish Parliament calling for the change.

He insisted the move was necessary as the law as it currently stands has “very little deterrence for those plotting this despicable crime” with “no recognition of the importance of a dog” to their owners.

A formal consultation on Mr Golden’s proposed Bill is expected to begin next month.

Ahead of that MSPs will consider the issue in a member’s business debate in the Scottish Parliament.

It comes as charities estimated that thefts of dogs increased by as much as 170% during the Covid-19 pandemic, as demand for canine companions soared.

However there is currently no specific legislation targeting those criminals who steal dogs – with the matter instead simply being considered as theft in the same way as it would for household items.

Mr Golden said that meant dogs were treated as a “commodity” when they are in fact “valued members of the family”.

The MSP, who won the Holyrood Dog of the Year contest in 2018 with his pet Leo, said: “As it stands there is no specific offence for stealing a dog.

“That means those responsible are more likely to get off the hook, there’s very little deterrence for those plotting this despicable crime, and no recognition of the importance of a dog.

“The law in these terms considers dogs a commodity, a bit like a household item.

“But they are so much more. They are valued members of the family and, in many cases, they are the most valuable and treasured part of someone’s life.

“The law must reflect that and those who steal dogs should be punished severely.”

The Conservative MSP for North East Scotland said the debate on Wednesday marks “an important stage for what is a very important Bill”.

He said: “MSPs from almost all parties are supportive of my proposals, and this will be a chance for them to debate this further and place their backing on record.”

Mr Golden continued: “I look forward to debating the details of this with MSP colleagues across the political spectrum and moving on to the next stage of this process.”

