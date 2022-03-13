Attorney General vows to put Russia’s war criminals ‘behind bars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Attorney General vows to put Russia’s war criminals ‘behind bars’

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 6:27 am
The British Government has vowed to make Russia’s leaders ‘face the full force of the law’ when the time comes (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
The Attorney General has vowed to put Russian soldiers found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine behind bars.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Suella Braverman stressed the urgency of gathering evidence of Russia’s war crimes now.

She added she had just signed a joint statement with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, to reaffirm the UK Government’s support in holding “Russia accountable for the crimes that it is committing on Ukrainian soil”.

Ms Braverman said: “Russia’s crimes might be tried in the courtrooms of Kyiv, The Hague or even in the UK; but whatever the forum, it is critical to gather the evidence now… The evidence is there, the world can see it accruing. Our job now is to collect it, preserve it and use it when the moment comes.

“We have a clear message to Russian leaders and Russian soldiers on the ground in Ukraine; your actions will have consequences and the UK will stand firmly behind Ukraine throughout its journey to justice.

“We will always defend the Ukrainian people’s right to choose their own future. They have chosen freedom and justice. And Russia’s war criminals have chosen to be behind bars.”

Ms Braverman went on to say that the Metropolitan Police have issued a call for evidence from anyone in the UK who may have direct evidence of war crimes in Ukraine.

Cabinet Meeting
Attorney General Suella Braverman warned Russia its action in Ukraine ‘will have consequences’ (PA)

It comes as the Deputy Prime Minister prepares to travel to the Hague on Monday to assist the international effort to gather evidence of war crimes.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, a former lawyer who has prosecuted war crimes, has previously said that the UK has acquired intelligence during past investigations which would prove “absolutely critical” to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC has already started an investigation that could target senior officials believed to be responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

