‘Think carefully’ about Russian investments, Sunak warns businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Think carefully’ about Russian investments, Sunak warns businesses

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 10:54 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said British firms should ‘think very carefully’ about investments which would support Vladimir Putin’s regime (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said British firms should ‘think very carefully’ about investments which would support Vladimir Putin’s regime (Justin Tallis/PA)

British firms should “think very carefully” about making any investments in Russia which would support Vladimir Putin’s regime, the Chancellor has said.

Rishi Sunak warned there is “no case” for new investment in Russia as he said further action must be taken collectively to “inflict maximum economic pain”.

Major UK firms including BP, Shell and Centrica have announced plans to cut ties with Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak said: “I welcome commitments already made by a number of firms to divest from Russian assets – and I want to make it crystal clear that the Government supports further signals of intent.

“I am urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime – and I am also clear that there is no case for new investment in Russia.

“We must collectively go further in our mission to inflict maximum economic pain – and to stop further bloodshed.”

The Chancellor met business leaders last week to discuss UK investment in Russia and has welcomed consensus on the need to economically isolate Mr Putin and those close to him, the Treasury said.

It said the Government recognises that winding down Russian investments may be a long-term process for some firms due to market conditions and the ability to sell assets when sanctions have been placed on the Russian economy.

The Treasury added that the Government will do what it can to support businesses that want to divest.

A growing list of UK firms have announced plans to halt operations or divest assets in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Among them is British Gas owner Centrica, which said earlier this month that it will leave its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, including Gazprom.

A number of other UK energy companies, including BP and Shell, have moved to sever their ties to Russia due to the ongoing conflict, while British American Tobacco (BAT) announced that it will offload its Russian business.

Cigarette maker Imperial Brands, which has its headquarters in Bristol, has said it is pausing production at its factory in Volgograd, alongside all sales and marketing activity in the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal