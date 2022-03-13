There will be a debate in Ireland on military neutrality – Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

There will be a debate in Ireland on military neutrality – Taoiseach

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 4:21 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)

There will be a debate in Ireland on its long-standing tradition of military neutrality, the Taoiseach has said.

Ireland has been neutral since the 1930s, including throughout the Second World War.

However, Micheal Martin stressed his country is not politically or morally neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said the “turning upside down” of the order by Russian president Vladimir Putin and increasing cyber threats – including a major cyberattack on the Irish health service last year – should be reflected on in the longer term.

“My view right now is our focus is, and the people united on this, is to make sure that there is a speedy response from the European Union on all of the issues that require a such speedy response,” he told the BBC.

“We will have to reflect on this military neutrality position more generally .

“We’re not a military power in that sense, what Ireland does best is on the humanitarian side, and on the peacekeeping side. Those are our strengths.

“The bottom line now is that we need to keep a unified focus within Ireland on the Ukrainian situation and what we do best.

“One cannot, in the middle of a crisis, change a long-held policy overnight.”

Mr Martin said Ireland would reflect on the impact of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

“The order has been turned upside down by President Putin,” he said.

“We have to reflect on that as a country. We have to reflect on the cybersecurity threat. It’s not just conventional warfare, it’s the cybersecurity hybrid warfare. It has implications for the European Union, it has implications for Ireland in terms of our vulnerability.

“We had a major cyberattack on our health service last year in the middle of Covid, it was a very severe attack, the UK was very helpful to us, Poland was helpful to us.

“There will be a debate in Ireland but we don’t have time for it right now.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney said it is too early to say whether there will be a referendum on Irish neutrality.

He agreed with the Taoiseach that the focus for now should remain on Ukraine, supporting refugees and providing humanitarian support.

However, he told RTE’s The Week programme that neutrality in the future will have to be redefined in the context of the country’s security needs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal