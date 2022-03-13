People offering spare rooms to Ukrainian refugees say information is unclear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

People offering spare rooms to Ukrainian refugees say information is unclear

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 3:55 pm
Ukrainian refugee Elena, left, hugs her five-year old granddaughter Christina, as they wait in Poland for the train to Warsaw (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Ukrainian refugee Elena, left, hugs her five-year old granddaughter Christina, as they wait in Poland for the train to Warsaw (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

People across Britain have been offering their spare bedrooms to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, despite concerns at the lack of information on how to help.

Shaun Herlihy, 52, from Rhymney, in south Wales, said he would be willing to house a family for “as long as it takes” but added he does not “know where to start”.

“I’ve got a spare room and I have the capability so I’d be more than happy to help out in any way I can,” he told the PA news agency.

“I just don’t like seeing anyone suffering, especially innocent children.

Shaun Herlihy
Shaun Herlihy said he would be willing to house a family for ‘as long as it takes’ (Shaun Herlihy/PA)

“I have a big spare bedroom and they would have access to a shower, washing machine, fridge, TV and food in the cupboard, everything they would need really.

“I am prepared to do all the checks, psychological or police checks, whatever it takes.”

The Government has given details of a new scheme that could give people offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.

The Homes for Ukraine programme, to be rolled out this week, will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety – even if they have no ties to the UK.

Mr Herlihy said he is finding it hard to find clear information on how to offer his home.

He said the idea of an extra £350 per month would be “welcome” but said he is willing to cover the costs of housing a family without it.

“I think people would be willing to offer their homes regardless, but the extra money would be helpful,” he said.

“I have posted on Twitter saying I am happy to help, hopefully someone will see that, whether it is a family in Ukraine or someone who needs help.

“They are welcome to come and stay with me whether the Government likes it or not, it’s my flat and I pay for it and I want to help.”

Meanwhile, Adam, 38, who did not give his last name, from Folkestone, Kent, criticised the Government response for being too slow.

He told PA: “It seems to me a bodged operation, the Government knew Russia was going to invade weeks before it did.

“I can’t do nothing, so I’m opening up my house and will welcome them in.

“£350 a month is a nice gesture, but that works out at just over £10 a day and there is not enough information out there on how it will work.

“Anyway, I am looking forward to meeting my new housemate/s and perhaps learning some Ukrainian.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal