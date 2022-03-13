Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 10:38 pm
Ukrainian children will be treated in UK hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ukrainian children will be treated in UK hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Twenty-one Ukrainian children who have cancer have arrived in England and will receive treatment through the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The children and their immediate family members landed on Sunday evening from Poland and will be triaged before being sent to NHS hospitals to continue their care.

The youngsters were brought over by the UK Government with the support of Polish authorities and clinicians, the department said.

The cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England.

Hospitals in Poland have taken in children needing treatment who have arrived from Ukraine, the DHSC said.

The department added that with more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has “responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care”.

The UK partnered with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit American organisation which specialises in paediatric diseases, to arrange an urgent flight for the children.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The sickening suffering of innocent civilians in Ukraine is truly horrific.

“This vital lifesaving medical care is another important step in our support for the people of Ukraine and their resistance against Putin’s illegal invasion.

“I am hugely grateful to our fantastic NHS staff as well as our partners, including our Polish friends, for their support in bringing these children to the UK and we will continue to do all we can to support them as they continue their critical treatment here.”

