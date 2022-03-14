Applications to open for Northern Ireland residents to host Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Applications to open for Northern Ireland residents to host Ukrainians

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 7:51 am
Applications are due to open later for Northern Ireland households interested in hosting Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion (Hannibal Hanschke/dpa/AP)
Applications are set to open later for Northern Ireland residents to host Ukrainian refugees.

It is part of a UK-wide scheme to receive those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Households will be offered £350 per month to take part.

The Executive Office has strongly encouraged expressions of interest, and these can be made through an online portal due to open on Monday.

A spokesman said officials are working at pace to be ready to offer sanctuary.

“While not all the details have yet been announced by Westminster, we are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees,” the spokesman said.

“Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity.”

The spokesman said the department is in close contact with the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing and with colleagues in other jurisdictions.

“We will participate fully in this humanitarian effort. Partnership across sectors and wider society will be key to ensuring we can support as many Ukrainian people seeking sanctuary here as possible.”

Concern had been expressed over Northern Ireland’s contribution to the Ukraine response in the absence of a First and deputy First Minister in office to lead the effort.

Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP’s action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, said: “I am concerned that the absence of a First Minister and deputy First Minister, who have lead responsibility for refugee matters, has led to Northern Ireland being left behind when it comes to playing our part in offering a welcome to refugees from Ukraine.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said at the weekend that Ireland has so far accepted 5,500 Ukrainian refugees, and may take in more than 100,000.

