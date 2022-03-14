Gregor Smith: Scotland should take cautious approach to lifting restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Smith: Scotland should take cautious approach to lifting restrictions

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 10:12 am
Hospital occupancy is rising (Victoria Jones/PA)
Hospital occupancy is rising (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ministers will be advised to take a “cautious approach” to lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, the chief medical officer has said.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith said he is “keeping a close eye on” rising infection levels and hospital cases.

However, he said there is some early evidence the hospital admission rate is beginning to “top out”.

Scotland’s legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks, are currently due to end on March 21.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a coronavirus update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Coronavirus – Sun May 10, 2020
Sir Gregor said ministers would make a decision shortly (Scottish Government/PA)

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Sir Gregor said ministers will make a decision on whether to go ahead with lifting the face mask requirement shortly.

He said data shows some older people are beginning to adapt their behaviour by reducing their contacts slightly, while the use of face masks is also up.

Asked what advice he would give to ministers, he said: “I think that a cautious approach at this point in time is probably the right approach, and we’re already seeing the public adopting those additional protections.”

In the first week of March, an estimated one in every 18 Scots had Covid-19, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Sir Gregor said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on these for the last three weeks, and clearly when you see cases begin to increase like this it does give you a little bit of concern.”

Hospital occupancy began to rise around February 14, he said.

He added: “We’re seeing more older population becoming impacted on this occasion, and that’s leading to some longer lengths of stay, which is driving occupancy up as well.”

Sir Gregor said there are “some hopeful signs” the hospital admission rate “has begun to kind of top out just a little bit over the course of the latter end of last week”.

[[title]]

[[text]]
