More experienced teachers ‘more likely to work in affluent schools’ in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

More experienced teachers ‘more likely to work in affluent schools’ in England

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 1:41 pm
More experienced teachers in England are more likely to teach in schools with affluent intakes than other developed countries, new research has found (PA)
More experienced teachers in England are more likely to teach in schools with affluent intakes than other developed countries, new research has found (PA)

More experienced teachers in England are more likely to teach in schools with affluent intakes than other developed countries, new research has found.

In an international survey of teaching and learning (Talis) published on Monday, teachers in England with over 10 years in the classroom were found to be less likely to work in schools with a higher proportion of disadvantaged pupils.

The findings show attracting high-quality teachers to poorer schools needs to be a top priority, said James Zuccollo, director for school workforce at the Education Policy Institute (EPI)

“The quality of teaching is the most important element of children’s schooling and it is essential to ensure that all children have access to great teachers,” he said.

“Today’s Talis report shows that England is below the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average when it comes to the distribution of more experienced teachers, with those who are in the profession longer more likely to be teaching in more affluent schools.

“Given that countries with a more even distribution of quality teachers tend to perform better in international PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) tests, it is imperative that the Government continues to focus on policies that incentivise effective teachers into areas with low pupil outcomes.

“Ensuring that challenging schools have the tools to attract and retain great teachers and the resources to support them must remain a top priority.”

The report finds that experienced teachers are more likely to work in schools with more affluent intakes across all countries.

There are exceptions to the rule, however – more experienced teachers in Colombia, Shanghai and Israel were actually more likely to work in schools with high levels of economically disadvantaged pupils.

The report also found that, across all countries, teachers in more affluent schools were more likely to spend more of the lesson time teaching.

“That said, it is not necessarily the case that teachers who know how to optimise actual teaching time are distributed more heavily in advantaged schools,” the report said.

“It is also possible that teachers in schools whose students are, for the most part, less well-off are unable to maximise their teaching time because classes are frequently disrupted by disciplinary problems.”

Although the report draws on data from before the pandemic in 2018, it also notes that school closures have highlighted “the continued presence of digital divides”.

However, England was found to have a higher proportion of teachers trained in ICT working in disadvantaged schools than many other countries across the OECD.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal