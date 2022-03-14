Assaulted police to give impact statements to courts as part of sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Assaulted police to give impact statements to courts as part of sentencing

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:01 pm
The police will be able to give more victim impact information to courts (David Cheskin/PA)
Police who have been the victims of assaults will be able to give more information to Scottish courts on the impact the violence has had on them.

An agreement between Police Scotland and the Crown Office means police officers and staff who have been assaulted on duty will be able to give victim impact information to courts.

Previously, such information was not available in all cases as police would focus on providing factual submissions to the courts.

It means the impact of the violence on the officers and the police force – such as time taken off sick – can be considered during sentencing.

Drink-drive campaign Scotland
Police Scotland have reached an agreement to give impact statements with the Crown Office (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Assistant chief constable Kenny MacDonald said any attacks on police were “utterly deplorable”.

He told the PA news agency: “Previously, we focused on the facts of the case. As in, what happened? Rather than, how has that impacted me as an individual? How has that impacted to see others? What does that mean for communities?”

The latest Police Scotland figures show assaults on police in 2021/22 are 10.2% higher than the five-year average.

Mr MacDonald said: “Being the victim of an assault will, understandably, have a profound impact on anyone and causes physical and psychological harm to dedicated public servants.

“Violence against our people not only affects the individuals, but the wider service as well as the communities we serve.

“There is also a cost to the public purse through days lost to ill-health or personal injury claims.”

He added: “I believe this is a further step in the right direction to tackle violence against officers and staff.”

Crown court stock
Courts will be able to consider the impact of assaults on police (Danny Lawson/PA)

Anthony McGeehan, deputy crown agent, said: “Assaults on police officers and staff are unacceptable and taken extremely seriously by COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service).

“It is hoped the inclusion of impact information will give a clearer picture of the consequences of such offending, including the specific impact on victims.”

Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, said: “No-one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work – least of all hard-working police officers.

“Assaults on police officers are despicable and it is only right (that) details of the impact of violence against police officers and staff will now be provided to the courts so it can better be taken into consideration.

“We continue to encourage all organisations across the justice sector to support staff who experience violence in the workplace and that includes reporting incidents to the police for action to be taken.”

