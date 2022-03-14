No 10 looking at mansions and Chelsea FC hotel as options to house refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No 10 looking at mansions and Chelsea FC hotel as options to house refugees

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:05 pm
A Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group (TSG) van watches over a group of squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Government is exploring whether Ukrainian refugees could be housed in the mansions of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, Downing Street has said.

Ministers have faced calls for the vast houses of those impacted by measures imposed by the UK Government to be turned into homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Downing Street confirmed it was examining whether the properties could be used, although it is thought new legislation would be required.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was also suggested Chelsea Football Club’s hotel could be used after owner Roman Abramovich was added to the Government’s hit list.

Asked about the mansions, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly that’s something we are looking at.

“I think in the first instance the two (visa) routes that we have are how we expect people will be housed in the UK, either through family or through this sponsorship route.”

Earlier, Sajid Javid said although the mansions should not be the “first place” considered, there was work going on to see if they can be used.

“I think there’ll be some legal hurdles to try and do that, but it’s right that (Michael Gove) looks broadly to see how we can house more and more Ukrainian refugees.”

Downing Street also did not rule out Chelsea Football Club’s hotel being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
File photo dated 19-12-2015 of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. (Adam Davy/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We would certainly want to see wherever is possible (used), we are open to all options.

“There are some challenges around the special licence that has been created in relation to the sanctions.”

But “by and large the vast majority of people” coming from Ukraine would be housed under the two routes already announced.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it would be a form of “poetic justice” to repurpose the mansions.

He told Times Radio: “I, for some time, with others, have been complaining about those Russian oligarchs close to (Vladimir) Putin, using our city to launder money by buying homes or businesses. And what’s doubly heart-breaking about the homes they buy is they’re left empty for years. They’re not homes, they’re gold bricks used to launder money.

Sadiq Khan visit to Ulster
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I think the Government should be seizing them, and before selling them – because they’ll take some time – they should be using them to house those Ukrainians who are fleeing Ukraine, who we’ll be offering a safe haven in London.

“It’s a form of poetic justice, but also it’s a good use of these many, many empty properties sitting across London simply with dust being gathered inside rather than them being used to house people who need homes.”

Squatters have taken over Oleg Deripaska’s London mansion, declaring it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

Asked about the action the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Squatting in residential buildings is illegal.”

However, he added: “But we are working to identify the appropriate use for seized properties while owners are subject to sanctions.”

