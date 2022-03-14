Dame Sarah Storey to call on Government to invest in health in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Dame Sarah Storey to call on Government to invest in health in the north

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 3:27 pm
Dame Sarah Storey is Greater Manchester’s new active travel commissioner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dame Sarah Storey is Greater Manchester’s new active travel commissioner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey said she will call on the Government to invest in health and wellbeing for people in the north of England as she takes on a new role in Greater Manchester.

The gold medallist, who competed in swimming and cycling, was unveiled as the region’s active travel commissioner, taking over from cyclist Chris Boardman, on Monday.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham introduced Dame Sarah as he set out plans for the region to “level ourselves up” at an event.

Dame Sarah said she would be encouraging people to walk or cycle the first and last mile of their journeys, or the entire journey if possible.

She said: “It’s not just about transport, it’s also about health.

“I live and breathe the benefits of walking and cycling every day so I will be wanting to help make that case to Government, that if you want to invest in the north, you want to level up the north, you have to invest in people’s health and wellbeing as well.”

Dame Sarah had been active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire, but will be moving to the role in Greater Manchester in May.

She added: “Being able to walk and cycle your journeys as a child is the first feeling of freedom and independence and we need to be able to give that to more children across the city region.”

At the event at Escape to Freight Island, a former depot which is now a food, drinks and entertainment venue, Mr Burnham set out ambitious plans for a “new era” for the region.

Manchester Clean Air Plan
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says he has ambitious plans for the region

He said: “What we want to prove is that as we go towards a carbon neutral Greater Manchester we can use that to make real changes to benefit our residents.

“Give them all good homes, good jobs, good public transport.

“We can level ourselves up.”

He said there would be work to create a “living wage city region”, to build 30,000 zero carbon homes for social rent and six “inclusive growth locations” would be set up, where there were plans to bring in new jobs and strengthen the economy.

Mr Burnham said work to bring buses under public control was moving forward and announced the system would cap fares for a single journey at £2 for adults and £1 for children.

His announcement came after a High Court judge ruled last week the decision to bring bus services under public control was not unlawful.

Bus companies Stagecoach Manchester and Rotala had challenged the decision to implement the Greater Manchester Franchising Scheme at the High Court, but the challenges were dismissed by Mr Justice Julian Knowles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal