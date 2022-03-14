Ministers expected to axe passenger locator forms by end of week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ministers are expected to announce an end to passenger locator forms, making foreign travel easier as coronavirus cases rise.

The PA news agency has been told that ministers met on Monday to agree to ending the requirement by the end of the week.

They are also expected to axe the need for unvaccinated passengers to be tested before entering the UK under the Government’s plans for “living with Covid”.

The move comes as coronavirus infections were rising in all four UK nations for the first time since the end of January, with levels in Scotland already at a record high, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The numbers for hospital patients with Covid were also on the rise, up 19% week-on-week in England.

Hospital admissions with coronavirus in England remain well below the peaks reached during the Omicron and previous waves, while in Scotland the figure was close to the record peak seen in January last year.

The time-consuming forms require individuals to fill in travel details, their address in the UK and vaccination status.

They have been used to track people after outbreaks of the virus.

They are currently required by all arrivals coming to the UK from outside Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

An official announcement from the Department for Transport was expected later on Monday.