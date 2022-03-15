Trans community ‘even more set upon’ than gay and lesbian people were, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trans community ‘even more set upon’ than gay and lesbian people were, says MP

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Ben Bradshaw said he hoped it would not be long before Britain had a trans MP (Laura Lean/PA)
A Labour MP who was abused for being gay when he was first elected nearly 25 years ago has said he sees parallels in the way trans people are treated today with the attacks he suffered.

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw, who is standing down at the next election, spoke of the vitriol he faced on the campaign trail in 1997 and revealed his godson is trans, as he said the community faced “such a lot of anger, and prejudice, and bias” on a daily basis.

Speaking to Gloria De Piero on GB News, Mr Bradshaw, 61, said when he was running for Parliament voters were told their children would be in danger if they elected him due to his sexuality, and after he won his opponent had said “Ben Bradshaw is a disease-ridden, sterile homosexual who works for the BBC, speaks German, rides a bicycle, is everything about our country that is wrong”.

“It sounds incredible now,” said Mr Bradshaw, who said young people could not believe it when he told them of the attacks.

“But in a funny kind of way, it helped me, because I think there was a kind of consensus – political consensus – particularly in some of the tabloid press and in the Tory party that the public wasn’t ready for gay equality.

“Actually, I think the public were ahead of where the politicians were, you know, we’d had gay characters in soaps for a while, most people knew somebody who was gay in their family or circle of friends.”

Mr Bradshaw added: “I see some of the tone and some of the language used about trans people, the misunderstandings, and they remind me of some of the stuff that went on in the 80s with gay and lesbian people.

“Some of the moves that we’re seeing now, for example, by the Government to try to discourage teachers and schools from discussing these issues or allowing children to discuss them in an open, and honest, and fair way.

“That does worry me, because, if anything, trans people are an even more set-upon minority than lesbian and gay people were back then. You know, no-one would choose to be trans necessarily, there are lots and lots of difficulties and problems you face in that situation.”

Mr Bradshaw told GB News his godson was trans and said: “She transitioned in her late teens. He is now a happy, well-balanced young man getting on with his life, and I just wish sometimes that people would come together and discuss these things with people who’ve got that lived experience.

Trans Day of Visibility
A person taking part in a Trans Pride March in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think so much of the commentary we see is not based on lived experience, is not based on having listened to the people who are in that situation. I think if perhaps more people did, we’d have more tolerance and more mutual understanding.”

Mr Bradshaw said he hoped it would not be long before Britain had a trans MP.

“Quite a lot of other liberal democracies have had trans Members of Parliament and I hope that that’s something that will happen soon,” he said.

“I mean, I think the statistics probably mitigate against it, because we’re talking about really a very, very small proportion of the population, and it’s difficult enough, I think, for trans people just to get on with their lives, let alone going through the process of standing for Parliament.

“I think we’ve got trans people in local government, and I mean, hopefully in my lifetime, and maybe sooner than that, we’ll have a trans Member of Parliament, and I think we’ll see what happened when we had a lot of gay and lesbian people coming into Parliament in the 1990s; that suddenly the public discourse changed and we live in a completely different world now.”

The full interview will be broadcast at 12.35pm on Tuesday March 15 on GB News.

