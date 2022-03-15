Johnson: Ukraine crisis means ‘big new bets’ on nuclear power needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson: Ukraine crisis means ‘big new bets’ on nuclear power needed

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 7:47 am
The Prime Minister has said there needs to be a ‘series of big new bets’ on nuclear power to make sure the UK’s energy supply is ‘no longer at the mercy of bullies like Putin’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prime Minister has said there needs to be a “series of big new bets” on nuclear power to make sure the UK’s energy supply is “no longer at the mercy of bullies like Putin”.

Boris Johnson urged the West to end its “addiction” to Russian energy, saying of President Vladimir Putin: “If the world can end its dependence on Russian oil and gas, we can starve him of cash, destroy his strategy and cut him down to size.”

Writing in the Daily Telegraph ahead of the publication of his British Energy Security Strategy this month, Mr Johnson pushed for nuclear power expansion.

“So now is the time to make a series of big new bets on nuclear power,” he said.

“The 1997 Labour manifesto said there was ‘no economic case’ for more nuclear – even though nuclear is in fact safe, clean and reliable.

“It is time to reverse that historic mistake, with a strategy that includes small modular reactors as well as the larger power stations.

“It was the UK that first split the atom. It was the UK that had the world’s first civilian nuclear power plant. It is time we recovered our lead.

“In the years ahead, green technology will enable us to continue our extraordinary progress in reducing carbon emissions. We have switched away from coal-fired power stations and we are switching to electric vehicles.”

The Prime Minister also advocated greater investment in renewables, which he said are “invulnerable to Putin’s manipulations”.

“Renewables are the quickest and cheapest route to greater energy independence,” he wrote.

“They are invulnerable to Putin’s manipulations. He may have his hand on the taps for oil and gas, but there is nothing he can do to stop the North Sea wind.”

