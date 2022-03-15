Robert Rinder warns history is ‘repeating itself’ as refugees flee Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robert Rinder warns history is ‘repeating itself’ as refugees flee Ukraine

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:53 pm
Barrister and TV judge Robert Rinder warned that history is ‘repeating itself’ as he reported from Poland’s border with Ukraine(Jane Barlow/PA)
Robert Rinder warned that history is “repeating itself” as he reported from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

The barrister and TV judge has travelled to eastern Europe in a bid to help the grandparents of Oksana Platero, his former professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, safely cross the border.

Speaking from the town of Przemysl, the 43-year-old challenged the speed at which the UK Government is processing applicants fleeing Ukraine.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain via video-link that he and his translator had both struggled to complete an online form required at the border from those fleeing the conflict.

He said: “People should know what happened in the past or we’re doomed to repeat it. I can tell GMB viewers and you that it is repeating itself.

“It’s hard to believe, Susanna (Reid) and Richard (Madeley), that this is 2022.

“The trains arrive infrequently. When they do it is women, it is children, it is babies in mothers’ arms.

“They arrive in wagons cheek to jowl, a sea of humanity with just very often one suitcase or the clothes on their back.”

He compared scenes at the railway station to his Jewish grandparents’ experience of fleeing to the UK during the Second World War.

Addressing the number of households that have now signed up to provide a home for Ukrainian refugees, he said: “This is not difficult. We don’t even need to say that the Government are getting it wrong or doing the wrong thing.

“The British people are speaking up. All they want is (for the Government) to deliver – and I am going to repeat this because it bears repetition – to deliver on the promises that they have made.

Poland Russia Ukraine War
Refugees arrive at the railway station in the Polish border town of Przemysl (Daniel Cole/AP)

“It is now close to 50,000 people that have stood up and offered their homes. They just want to get them here.

“It doesn’t take much. It takes people on the ground to help with the paperwork.”

Nearly 89,000 households have now signed up to take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Ukrainian dancer Platero confirmed that her relatives had arrived safely in Poland.

Rinder was recently made an MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness, after exploring the stories of Jewish families in a BBC series and speaking regularly in schools alongside survivors.

