Suspected drug deaths in Scotland decreased 8% in 2021, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Suspected drug deaths in Scotland decreased 8% in 2021, figures show

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 1:37 pm
Police Scotland data on suspected drug deaths has been published (Paul Faith/PA)
Police Scotland data on suspected drug deaths has been published (Paul Faith/PA)

The latest figures on suspected drug deaths in Scotland show an 8% decrease in 2021 from the previous year.

There were 1,295 suspected drug deaths between January and December 2021, according to Police Scotland’s quarterly management information.

In 2020, the equivalent number was 1,411.

However, this method of recording differs from the official statistics produced by National Records Scotland (NRS), which found there were 1,339 confirmed drug-related deaths in 2020.

The NRS data for 2021 has not yet been published.

Within the Police Scotland data, males accounted for 73% of suspected drug deaths, a 3% decrease on the previous year.

More than two-thirds (67%) of suspected drug deaths were aged between 34 and 54.

In January 2021 the Scottish Government declared a “national mission” to tackle rising drugs deaths, appointing a special minister to focus on the task.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Angela Constance said deaths were still ‘far too high’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathy to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs.

“I know that despite this decline in the number of suspected drug deaths, the figure is still far too high and, as I have said before there, is much hard work to be done to turn this public health emergency around.”

She said the government was working to improve treatment standards and increase residential rehabilitation spaces.

Ms Constance continued: “There has been a slight increase in the number of deaths among females and we are committed to tackling the barriers which prevent women from accessing treatment, support and recovery.

“One of our priorities is to develop and increase women-specific services, and services to keep children and families together.

“I am determined that the £250 million we are investing in tackling this public health emergency will make a difference and we will continue to prioritise our efforts to turn this crisis around.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “These aren’t just numbers, they are actual people.

“Each one represents a human tragedy and a family in mourning.

“Scotland’s performance on drugs has been truly terrible, particularly in many of our poorest and most deprived neighbourhoods. That must change.

“When it comes to drug-related deaths, Scotland is the worst in Europe. This is a crisis of international significance.

“It’s why I’ve called for a specialised WHO taskforce, made up of leading experts in drug mortality, to help get to grips this particularly Scottish epidemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal