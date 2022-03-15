British man says Ukraine visa system is ‘absolutely diabolical’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

British man says Ukraine visa system is ‘absolutely diabolical’

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:43 pm
Refugees enter a budget hotel being used to house Ukrainian refugees, Lemon Hotel, in France (Aaron Chown/PA)
Refugees enter a budget hotel being used to house Ukrainian refugees, Lemon Hotel, in France (Aaron Chown/PA)

A British man trying to get his young daughter and ex-partner out of Moldova after they fled Ukraine has said the visa process is “absolutely diabolical”.

The two-year-old daughter and ex-partner of Sam Croucher left the war-torn country on February 25 and he managed to get them booked into a hotel in Moldova, where they have remained for almost three weeks.

Mr Croucher, who has been trying to organise visas, told Sky News: “[The process] has just been absolutely diabolical.

Cumulative refugee arrivals from Ukraine in neighbouring countries.
(PA Graphics)

“The Government has been doing a lot of talking but no action, quite frankly.”

Mr Croucher, who is based in Southampton, added that the “communication has been terrible, the people on the phone are not very helpful at all. He said he spoke to someone on the phone who repeatedly confused Moldova with Dover in Kent.

“That doesn’t give you much confidence in the system,” he said.

The Ukraine Family Scheme allows the family members of those settled in the UK and British nationals to seek refuge in the UK, so long as they pass security checks.

Family members include children who are under 18 and parents of children under 18.

Mr Croucher had said he is still waiting for his daughter’s UK passport, despite her meeting all the criteria, so he is unsure why the process is “taking so long”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian refugees load their belongings onto a bus before it departs from the Centre Europeen de Sejours in Calais (Aaron Chown/PA)

He has tried calling the Home Office, visa centres and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office but has been met with automated messages or told someone will get back to him and they do not.

“You can see the Ukrainians digging ditches and filling sandbags and we’re over here struggling with paperwork and bureaucracy. Quite frankly. I feel ashamed to be British right now,” he said.

He added that his family are safe but feel “massively frustrated” and “let down by the UK Government, as am I”.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have expanded our Visa Application Capacity… deployed additional staff across the EU, with a 24/7 helpline in place to ensure those who need appointments can get them to come here. This allows us to balance security risks while welcoming those in need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal