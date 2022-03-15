Police hit back in row over handling of Ukraine mansion protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hit back in row over handling of Ukraine mansion protest

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 1:55 pm
A cherry picker was used by police called to the protest in Belgrave Square on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A cherry picker was used by police called to the protest in Belgrave Square on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Police have hit back at criticism of the way they handled protesters who broke into a Russian oligarch’s empty mansion over the invasion of Ukraine.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who holds the Metropolitan Police to account, questioned whether the force’s response to protesters breaking in to the Belgravia home of Oleg Deripaska was “proportionate”.

On Monday a series of Tweets was sent from the Met’s @MPSWestminster account defending the action, saying: “Officers were initially called to reports of people breaking into a house just after 1am. This led to an immediate response and would do so anywhere in London.

“Once at the property officers were told the intrusion was for the purposes of a protest. However, squatting in a residential property is a criminal offence.

“In addition, officers faced difficult decisions as they had not independently verified what was taking place inside the property, who was present and whether there were other risks.

“Over the following hours we deployed the resources necessary to resolve the situation swiftly but safely, both for our officers and the protesters.”

The protesters broke into the property in Belgrave Square, west London, at around 1am on Monday and declared that it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

Police wearing riot gear used a drill to break open the front door and enter the house, with Scotland Yard declaring no protesters were inside in the afternoon.

Officers in riot gear entering the mansion on Monday
Officers in riot gear entering the mansion on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Footage posted on social media showed some of the protesters shouting abuse at the officers as they made their way to the building.

The squatters called themselves the London Makhnovists, after Nestor Makhno, who led an anarchist force that attempted to form a stateless society in Ukraine during the Russian Revolution of 1917-23.

They hung a Ukrainian flag and two signs which read “This property has been liberated” and “Putin go f*** yourself”.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr programme on Monday, Mr Khan said the police response – which included deploying a JCB crane to gain access to the mansion and cordoning off the street –  “does raise questions”.

“I’m unclear what the police were responding to because we know no-one’s living there,” he said.

“But I’m not sure if there were concerns about any crimes being done to any neighbouring properties, so those are the questions.”

He said he would raise the issue with the outgoing Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick or another senior officer.

