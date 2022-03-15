Sunak under pressure from Tory and opposition MPs to deal with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunak under pressure from Tory and opposition MPs to deal with cost of living

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 2:05 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak has faced fresh pressure from Tory MPs to combat “eye-watering” fuel costs.

The Chancellor was urged by colleagues to cut fuel duty, increase mileage rates from 45p to 60p and give a 15% cut to “vital fuel users”, such as haulage firms.

Mr Sunak stopped short of offering any commitments ahead of the Spring Statement on March 23, but offered to “bear in mind” the suggestions.

On wider cost of living concerns, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves branded Mr Sunak “totally out of touch” before telling MPs: “He doesn’t seem to understand how the cost of living crisis is affecting the least well-off in society.”

Opening Treasury questions, Mr Sunak said the Government “recognises that inflation is rising and is closely monitoring the situation” together with the Bank of England.

Sunday Morning
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Ian West/PA)

Conservative Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) said: “With the cost of fuel now being an eye-watering £2 a litre in some areas, it’s led to a huge VAT windfall (from) the Treasury.

“When the Chancellor thinks about his Spring Statement coming up, will he not only look at cutting fuel duty, but also look at mileage recovery rates?

“They have been at 45p per mile for over a decade, now is the time to put them up to 60 at least.”

Mr Sunak replied: “I’m grateful to (him) for his suggestions, of course I’ll bear them in mind.

“He’s right about the rising cost of fuel at the pumps, although I am pleased to see that over the last few days the price of Brent has fallen by about 25%, just illustrating the volatility of the situation (we’re) currently experiencing.”

Conservative Fay Jones (Brecon and Radnorshire) said the cost of living “is biting hard” in her constituency, adding: “Heating oil is eye-wateringly expensive and extremely hard to come by… It is wrong to assume that those who live in rural areas are wealthy enough to withstand these pressures.”

Conservative MP Giles Watling (Clacton) added: “With the cost of fuel reaching record levels, we face a cost of living rise across the board; everything we consume has to be delivered and Clacton can be a long way (to go).

“France is offering rebates, Germany a fixed-price reduction, has (Mr Sunak) considered special reductions – say 15% – for vital fuel users, such as haulage companies?”

Mr Sunak said he recognised the importance of fuel costs, adding: “That’s why I’m proud we delivered the 11th-in-a-row freeze in fuel duty, which has delivered huge savings to households and businesses over the past several years.”

As Labour pressed for a “windfall tax” on the profits of oil and gas firms to assist working families, Mr Sunak defended the support being offered by the Government.

This includes giving all 28 million households in Britain a £200 up-front rebate on their energy bills from October. This will be recouped by hiking bills by £40 per year over five years from 2023.

Mr Sunak has also promised a £150 council tax rebate for homes in bands A to D.

The SNP called for an “emergency package of support” for households and businesses in the Spring Statement.

Conservative MP Nigel Mills (Amber Valley) questioned if next month’s increase in Universal Credit will be enough to help people next winter.

He added: “And if she recognises that there is a problem, will the Government look at bringing forward next April’s increase to this autumn to give people a bit more money to get through the heating bills and food bills for next winter?”

Treasury minister Lucy Frazer said: “There has been a range of measures to help support families, those working and those not working, and the price of energy is now set until the autumn, and there is a significant amount of money going in now and again in the autumn.”

