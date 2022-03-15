List of Irish companies ‘trading with Russia’ sent to Foreign Affairs Department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

List of Irish companies ‘trading with Russia’ sent to Foreign Affairs Department

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 3:45 pm
The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko (Oireachtas TV/PA).
The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko (Oireachtas TV/PA).

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has sent to the Foreign Affairs Department a list of Irish companies which she claims continue to trade with Russia.

Larysa Gerasko said she has asked the department to urge the companies to cut their trade and economic relationships with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ms Gerasko appeared before the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs  as concerns have been raised about Russian money moving through Ireland’s finance centre.

The Irish Parliament was previously told that 118 billion euro (£98 billion) was funnelled through Dublin to Russia between 2005 and 2017.

Ms Gerasko, who appeared before the committee to speak about Ukraine’s application for European Union membership, said: “We have a list of companies affiliated with Ireland and we have passed the list of companies to DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) for its consideration in order to cut trade and economic relations.

“There are some companies here which continues to have trade and economic relationship with Russia.”

Labour’s Brendan Howlin said the committee will ask the department for a copy of the list.

On Tuesday, Ms Gerasko also called on the committee to urge their colleagues in Nato member states to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

She said it would protect Ukrainians from Russian shelling and protect infrastructure and nuclear power plants.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko at a protest in Dublin against the war in Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond and Senator Regina Doherty said it is “inevitable” that a decision to implement a no-fly zone will be taken.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the European Union to support its application and allow immediate EU membership.

Ms Gerasko said their bid to meet the Copenhagen criteria, a set of rules that define whether a country is eligible to join the EU, has been “successful”.

“It is hard to discuss this issue now when part of our country is destroyed,” she added.

“The infrastructure and homes are being destroyed, but not the reforms (of Ukraine).

“I would say that our reforms were pretty successful before three weeks ago.

“We have to do a lot and to continue anti-corruption reforms.

“It was one of main problems in Ukraine, that’s true, but believe me this war changed the nation, changed our politicians and everything in our country.

“We are united now more than ever. Many politicians have fled the country who were involved in the corruption.

“This war has made some kind of clearance.”

Speaking about how the Irish ppeople can help Ukrainians, Ms Gerasko said her country needs more ambulances and medicines for wounded civilians and military.

She also urged the Irish Government to expel Russia diplomats from Ireland and to close its sea ports.

“We haven’t time to wait. That is the main message. Each and every day and every hour it means dozens of human lives of civilians and militaries,” she added.

“It’s extremely important that the EU member states have to make and to take a decision more rapidly.

“It’s time to act, it’s not time to talk.

“We are paying a huge price for our freedom, but not only for our freedom, but for security in the European Union.

“I am sure that now only democratic countries have to be strong and take a firm stance and to act very rapidly.

“We have a war that is even worse than Second World War.”

Ms Gerasko said she has asked for Mr Zelensky to speak to the Oireachtas and was awaiting his reply.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal