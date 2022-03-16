Bishop’s ‘rage’ at Government policy on refugees fleeing Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bishop’s ‘rage’ at Government policy on refugees fleeing Ukraine

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 8:47 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 3:37 pm
Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin has criticised the Government’s policy for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Bishop of Dover has criticised the Government’s policy for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

In comments to the Canterbury Diocesan Synod, Rose Hudson-Wilkin spoke of her rage and frustration at the Russian invasion and its impact on the people of Ukraine.

Calling on people to provide aid and sanctuary to refugees, she said: “We see on our screens the plight of the people of Ukraine. And I want to tell you this, that deep inside me there has been a rage.

“And what is interesting to me is that there is a real conversation about how we receive these two million people – and I am sure it will be more – who are seeking refuge.

“People who are normal people, like you and me, who a few weeks ago were going about their normal business, and now they are running for their lives. How do we respond to them? How do we open the doors and allow them in?”

Criticising the UK Government’s response, she said: “I’m a great tennis fan and there are John McEnroe’s favourite words when he was a player: ‘You cannot be serious!’ I have heard myself say that when I have listened to Government, my Government, our Government, talking about visas and applying for visas.

“People are running for their lives and we’re asking them to find a place and apply? My goodness, you cannot be serious. Should we still be looking through our domestic lens about what our people will say if too many people come to our country?

“I say that because I believe passionately that this is God’s world and we are here as God’s children to reach out and to build relationships, to name evil when we see it.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we’ve made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay.

“We are reuniting thousands of families and more applications are processed by the hour.

“The public rightly expect we keep them safe from security risks and our approach balances welcoming people quickly while ensuring those who could pose a threat to our safety are prevented from getting here.

“This week, the Government’s sponsorship route will open to allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to come here and we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to deliver the measures we have put in place.”

Ukrainian family members, including parents, grandparents, children over 18, siblings, as well as immediate family members, of British nationals and people settled in the UK can apply to the scheme free of charge to be granted leave for three years.

But applicants are told they should not try to reach the UK until they have received a permission to travel letter.

