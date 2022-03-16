Bishop’s ‘rage’ at Government policy on refugees fleeing Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Bishop of Dover has criticised the Government’s policy for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

In comments to the Canterbury Diocesan Synod, Rose Hudson-Wilkin spoke of her rage and frustration at the Russian invasion and its impact on the people of Ukraine.

Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin has spoken of her ‘rage’ at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Calling on people to provide aid and sanctuary to refugees, she said: “We see on our screens the plight of the people of Ukraine. And I want to tell you this, that deep inside me there has been a rage.

“And what is interesting to me is that there is a real conversation about how we receive these two million people – and I am sure it will be more – who are seeking refuge.

“People who are normal people, like you and me, who a few weeks ago were going about their normal business, and now they are running for their lives. How do we respond to them? How do we open the doors and allow them in?”

Criticising the UK Government’s response, she said: “I’m a great tennis fan and there are John McEnroe’s favourite words when he was a player: ‘You cannot be serious!’ I have heard myself say that when I have listened to Government, my Government, our Government, talking about visas and applying for visas.

“People are running for their lives and we’re asking them to find a place and apply? My goodness, you cannot be serious. Should we still be looking through our domestic lens about what our people will say if too many people come to our country?

“I say that because I believe passionately that this is God’s world and we are here as God’s children to reach out and to build relationships, to name evil when we see it.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we’ve made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay.

“We are reuniting thousands of families and more applications are processed by the hour.

“The public rightly expect we keep them safe from security risks and our approach balances welcoming people quickly while ensuring those who could pose a threat to our safety are prevented from getting here.

“This week, the Government’s sponsorship route will open to allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to come here and we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to deliver the measures we have put in place.”

Ukrainian family members, including parents, grandparents, children over 18, siblings, as well as immediate family members, of British nationals and people settled in the UK can apply to the scheme free of charge to be granted leave for three years.

But applicants are told they should not try to reach the UK until they have received a permission to travel letter.