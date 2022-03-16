GDP growth shows ‘resilience’ of economy – Finance Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GDP growth shows ‘resilience’ of economy – Finance Secretary

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:35 am
Scotland’s GDP grew 1.3% in the last three months of 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
GDP growth of 1.3% in the last three months of 2021 shows the “resilience” of Scotland’s economy, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said.

That was achieved at the same time as the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus forced restrictions on some businesses.

But Ms Forbes warned there are still “challenges” for the economy, linked to the rising cost of living and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

New figures from the Scottish Government show GDP grew more in Scotland than in the UK as a whole over the final quarter of last year.

Across the UK, GDP growth of 1% was recorded in the period October to December – but over the 12 months of 2021 the UK saw economic growth of 7.5%, compared to 6.9% in Scotland.

GDP in Scotland for October to December 2021 was 5.9% higher than the same period in 2020 – with the UK as a whole performing better with a 6.5% rise.

In the most recent quarter, the services sector – which makes up the majority of Scotland’s economy – grew by 1.5%

The Scottish Government figures also show there was growth of 1% in the construction sector over October to December, while the production sector was up by 0.3%.

Ms Forbes said: “Recording 1.3% growth during the fourth quarter of last year demonstrates the resilience of Scotland’s businesses and the wider economy.

Kate Forbes
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the figures ‘demonstrate the resilience’ of Scotland’s businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This is despite the emergence of the Omicron variant at the end of last year and necessary public health restrictions which impacted primarily on services.

“Over the year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the economy has grown by 5.9%.

“We continue to face challenges, especially with the rising cost of living and the potential economic impact of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“The Scottish Government’s new National Strategy for Economic Transformation will be fundamental to building on progress made – by helping the economy become greener, fairer and more prosperous.

“Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefited from more than £4.5 billion of support. This includes Covid-19 non-domestic rates reliefs which have saved businesses around £1.6 billion in reduced rates bills since 1 April 2020.”

