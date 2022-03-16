Firework attacks on police increasing, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firework attacks on police increasing, MSPs told

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:53 am
MSPs discussed fireworks legislation (Yui Mok/PA)
MSPs discussed fireworks legislation (Yui Mok/PA)

Firework misuse including attacks on police officers is a growing problem, MSPs have been told.

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, told Holyrood’s Justice Committee that some officers have been badly burned and scarred for life in fireworks incidents.

Mr Hamilton and Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spoke in favour of a Bill which will restrict the sale of fireworks and set up control zones where their use is prohibited.

The Bill will also limit when fireworks can be sold to dates around Bonfire Night, Hogmanay and Diwali.

Mr Hamilton said there has been a “marked increase” in people using fireworks as weapons.

He said: “We have seen officers badly burned with fireworks, who have been scarred for life, traumatised by it.

Fireworks
The proposed legislation would limit when fireworks can be sold (PA)

“We’ve also had officers who have been temporarily deafened by fireworks.

“It has been a consistent problem all my career.

“I think it is getting worse though and our police responses probably since about 2016 have been ramped up significantly in terms of having to respond to this.”

Riot gear and shields are often the only protection police officers can use, he said.

Mr Stevens said the days around Bonfire Night see around 40% of annual attacks on firefighters.

In 2020, there were 17 attacks on firefighters as well as 14 in 2021, he said.

He told the committee: “Every year, we see a quite considerable number of incidents where fireworks are either fired at emergency services workers or are used to intimidate members of the community.

“Put through letterboxes, smashing car windows and put into cars.

“Clearly that presents quite a significant challenge to the fire service.”

