UK journalist Benjamin Hall in ‘good spirits’ as he leaves Ukraine after attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is “out of Ukraine” and in “good spirits” after he was seriously injured in the ongoing conflict, the broadcaster has announced.

The British journalist was reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday when the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, killing 55-year-old veteran cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski.

Hall, 39, was rushed to hospital in Ukraine with serious injuries.

Fox says @BenjaminHallFNC is out of Ukraine and “in good spirits.” pic.twitter.com/iZykIzfdlc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2022

A statement from Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, said: “We have an update on our colleague Benjamin Hall who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday.

“He is now safe and out of Ukraine.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits.

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

“He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

In a breaking news alert on Fox News, broadcasters said Hall has been married to his wife for almost seven years, with three young daughters waiting for him at home.

Irish cameraman Zakrzewski was remembered for his passion and talent as well as being “profoundly committed” after he was killed in Horenka while working for the US network alongside Hall in Ukraine.