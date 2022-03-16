Robert Rinder tracks down family of Strictly partner after they fled Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Robert Rinder tracks down family of Strictly partner after they fled Ukraine

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 4:47 pm
Robert Rinder has tracked down the family of his Ukrainian Strictly Come Dancing partner (David Parry/PA)
Robert Rinder has tracked down the family of his Ukrainian Strictly Come Dancing partner (David Parry/PA)

Robert Rinder has tracked down the family of his former Strictly Come Dancing Partner Oksana Platero after they fled from Ukraine.

The British barrister and TV personality has been documenting his journey to eastern Europe on his social media accounts.

Rinder, 43, embarked on the trip to Poland’s border with Ukraine in a bid to help Platero’s family safely cross the border.

Platero, 33, has been unable to travel herself due to work commitments in America.

On March 16 Rinder revealed via his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he had found Platero’s grandmother and aunt.

He posted an image of himself hugging an elderly woman on his Twitter profile, with a caption saying: “Oksana’s family: Auntie Lidya and Grandma Zoya. We managed to reach them this morning with a wheelchair & some medical supplies.. Despite having nearly nothing.. they are ‘grateful for everything’.”

He later posted an image of himself with a Labrador to his Instagram account saying: “Oksana’s family have Tesla their puppy with them… ‘He brings us so much love that we forget the bad things’.”

Rinder and Platero competed on the BBC dancing show together in 2016, where they reached the quarter finals.

Earlier in the week Rinder spoke to Good Morning Britain from the Polish town of Przemysl.

He told the ITV breakfast show that he and his translator had both struggled to complete an online form required at the border from those fleeing the conflict.

He said: “People should know what happened in the past or we’re doomed to repeat it. I can tell GMB viewers and you that it is repeating itself.

“It’s hard to believe … that this is 2022.”

Rinder first announced he would be travelling to Poland on Twitter, where he wrote: “Oksana Platero my Ukrainian dance partner on @bbcstrictly gifted me so much.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Judge Robert Rinder and Oksana Platero during their time on Strictly Come Dancing (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Right now her grandparents are a week into their struggle to find sanctuary in a safe country.

“I’ll be trying to meet them on the border next week. They’re just a few of the millions who need us.”

Rinder was recently made an MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness, after exploring the stories of Jewish families in a BBC series and speaking regularly in schools alongside survivors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal