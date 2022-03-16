Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 6:21 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 6:29 pm
Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)
Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)

Boris Johnson has hailed the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran, while downplaying his own role in her six-year-long detention.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Prime Minister said he was “thrilled” that she would be reunited with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Gabriella.

However he immediately faced questions over comments he made as foreign secretary, which were blamed for exacerbating her plight following her arrest for alleged spying.

Giving evidence to a Commons committee in 2017, Mr Johnson said she was “simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it, at the very limit”.

His remarks were seized on by the Iranian media as evidence that she was engaged in propaganda – contrary to her insistence that she was there on holiday visiting family.

It led to Mr Johnson apologising in the House of Commons for his “mistake”.

Asked on Wednesday whether he was particularly pleased she was now free given the past controversy, he said: “We must always realise that, sadly, the regime in Tehran is capable of holding people in this way.

“I think that people do need to recognise that.

He added: “I am glad that after a great deal of UK diplomacy we have been able to get her out, get her back to her family.

“I am absolutely thrilled for Nazanin, for Richard and for Gabriella.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal