Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release

Boris Johnson has hailed the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran, while downplaying his own role in her six-year-long detention.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Prime Minister said he was “thrilled” that she would be reunited with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Gabriella.

However he immediately faced questions over comments he made as foreign secretary, which were blamed for exacerbating her plight following her arrest for alleged spying.

Giving evidence to a Commons committee in 2017, Mr Johnson said she was “simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it, at the very limit”.

His remarks were seized on by the Iranian media as evidence that she was engaged in propaganda – contrary to her insistence that she was there on holiday visiting family.

It led to Mr Johnson apologising in the House of Commons for his “mistake”.

Asked on Wednesday whether he was particularly pleased she was now free given the past controversy, he said: “We must always realise that, sadly, the regime in Tehran is capable of holding people in this way.

“I think that people do need to recognise that.

He added: “I am glad that after a great deal of UK diplomacy we have been able to get her out, get her back to her family.

“I am absolutely thrilled for Nazanin, for Richard and for Gabriella.”