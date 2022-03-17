Cultural programmes could be scaled up to improve health, says Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of cultural programmes could be scaled up to help improve health outcomes in Scotland, a minister has said.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said the Big Noise initiative, which provides music lessons to children in disadvantaged areas, is an example of a “scalable programme” which could see wider use.

Mr Robertson and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf appeared before Holyrood’s Constitution Committee on Thursday to discuss how their two departments could work together in areas such as social prescribing.

This refers to medics prescribing patients non-medical activities to improve their wellbeing, such as a trip a museum.

Mr Robertson said Big Noise provided benefits including an increased sense of belonging and emotional wellbeing.

He said: “This is a scalable programme. So it’s up and running.

“Do we recognise it for what it is? Yes, absolutely. Is there more that can be done with it? Yes, there is.”

Other examples of “scalable programmes” include Scottish Ballet’s dance for health programme and National Theatre of Scotland’s recent project with the LGBT over-50s community, he said.

However he said ensuring awareness of the schemes on a national level will be a challenge.

Mr Robertson said: “That, I think, is going to be the challenge – the awareness that these schemes are there.

“And then, is it at scale enough to satisfy the demand as this becomes more mainstream, in the approach that we’re trying to get between health and social care and culture and the arts?”

Mr Yousaf said community link workers will be key to ensuring the health system is integrated with cultural activities.

He said: “I think the paradigm shift really will come from those community link workers, plus the additional mental wellbeing workers that we’ve committed to.”