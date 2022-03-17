Conservative leader misses FMQs after ‘throat seizes up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Conservative leader misses FMQs after ‘throat seizes up’

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 12:12 pm
Douglas Ross was replaced at FMQs by Tory MSP Jamie Greene (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Douglas Ross was replaced at FMQs by Tory MSP Jamie Greene (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has missed First Minister’s Questions after his “throat seized up”, the party said.

Mr Ross was due to question Nicola Sturgeon in the weekly session on Thursday before taking ill, and was replaced by the party’s justice spokesman Jamie Greene.

It comes ahead of the party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend, with a Tory spokesman saying Mr Ross will deliver a shortened version of his address.

Mr Ross has taken a number of Covid-19 tests, but all have come back negative.

The party spokesman said: “In the past 24 hours, Douglas Ross has fallen ill. His throat has seized up, which has left him unable to speak at First Minister’s Questions today.

“He has taken Covid tests each day, all of which have come back negative.

“Douglas will still be appearing at the Scottish Conservative conference on Friday for the Prime Minister’s speech, and he will be delivering a slightly shortened version of his keynote address on Saturday.”

