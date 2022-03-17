Food security taskforce set up in wake of war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Food security taskforce set up in wake of war in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:19 pm
Ukraine and the surround region is a major global supplier of wheat, barley and sunflower oil (PA)

The Scottish Government has established a food security taskforce to deal with the ramifications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The group will be co-chaired by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink.

Along with industry experts, including food and drink leaders, the taskforce will “meet frequently over the coming weeks” to mitigate the impacts of expected rises in gas prices coming out of Russia.

Ms Gougeon said: “The truly terrible events in Ukraine and the resulting western sanctions on Russia are, rightly, changing the way the world does business.

“Our immediate focus as a Government continues to be on doing everything we can within our power to support the people of Ukraine and address their humanitarian need.

“We need to take action now to better understand the potential impact of disruption to the food supply chain in Scotland, how industry and government might work together to manage and mitigate those, and be alert to the resulting impact on the cost of food products.”

The taskforce will be co-chaired by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

In recent years, Ms Gougeon said, the food sector has been hit by both Brexit and the pandemic.

She added: “It is clear that the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine will have further impacts – not least through the hugely challenging increases in energy bills which affect households and everyone in the food industry, from farmers to hauliers, processors to retailers.”

The taskforce will seek to respond to the unfolding crisis and make recommendations for business and Government.

She added: “Crucially, the taskforce will also consider how we can continue to get products and food supplies to Ukraine, we must not forget that there is a population still there that will desperately need our help and support in the weeks ahead.”

Mr Withers said: “The establishment of this taskforce is a welcome and an important step. The immediate focus from the war in Ukraine is on the humanitarian fallout.

“However, it is also critical that we assess urgently the potential impact of the conflict on national food security and supply.

“From wheat and barley to sunflower oil, Ukraine and the surrounding region is a major player in terms of global food supply and agricultural production.”

He added there is a “shock to the system coming” as a result of the invasion.

