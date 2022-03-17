New Chief Inspector of Constabulary appointed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new police watchdog has been appointed to lead oversight of Scotland’s police force.

Craig Naylor, a 30-year police veteran who is currently the deputy director of investigations at the National Crime Agency, will take up the post of Chief Inspector of Constabulary from Gill Imery.

He will lead Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMICS) in the inspection, monitoring and evaluation of Police Scotland as well as advising on police matters and producing an annual report to Scottish ministers.

The appointment is made by Royal Warrant.

Mr Naylor – who previously served as deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police and as a divisional commander in Scotland – said he is “delighted and extremely honoured” to have been chosen for the role.

He added: “The importance of having independent and objective scrutiny of policing to ensure challenging issues are addressed, as well as to highlight the positive contribution policing makes in our communities and in keeping people safe, cannot be overstated.

“A strong and independent inspectorate should enhance the legitimacy of the service provided to Scotland’s communities.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “HMICS plays a vital role in ensuring Scotland’s police continue to perform their duties to a high standard as they strive to keep Scotland’s communities safe.

“With such a strong and varied policing background, much of it spent in Scottish policing, Craig Naylor brings a great wealth of experience to the role of Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland.

“I am delighted that he has been appointed to this role.”

Mr Brown also thanked Ms Imery for her service, saying: “I would also like to put on record my gratitude to Gill Imery for fulfilling this extremely important role for the last four years.

“She has made an outstanding contribution to policing in Scotland and I wish her well in whatever she chooses to do next.”