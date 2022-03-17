New Chief Inspector of Constabulary appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Chief Inspector of Constabulary appointed

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:59 pm
Craig Naylor was appointed on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)
A new police watchdog has been appointed to lead oversight of Scotland’s police force.

Craig Naylor, a 30-year police veteran who is currently the deputy director of investigations at the National Crime Agency, will take up the post of Chief Inspector of Constabulary from Gill Imery.

He will lead Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMICS) in the inspection, monitoring and evaluation of Police Scotland as well as advising on police matters and producing an annual report to Scottish ministers.

The appointment is made by Royal Warrant.

Mr Naylor – who previously served as deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police and as a divisional commander in Scotland – said he is “delighted and extremely honoured” to have been chosen for the role.

He added: “The importance of having independent and objective scrutiny of policing to ensure challenging issues are addressed, as well as to highlight the positive contribution policing makes in our communities and in keeping people safe, cannot be overstated.

“A strong and independent inspectorate should enhance the legitimacy of the service provided to Scotland’s communities.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “HMICS plays a vital role in ensuring Scotland’s police continue to perform their duties to a high standard as they strive to keep Scotland’s communities safe.

“With such a strong and varied policing background, much of it spent in Scottish policing, Craig Naylor brings a great wealth of experience to the role of Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland.

“I am delighted that he has been appointed to this role.”

Mr Brown also thanked Ms Imery for her service, saying: “I would also like to put on record my gratitude to Gill Imery for fulfilling this extremely important role for the last four years.

“She has made an outstanding contribution to policing in Scotland and I wish her well in whatever she chooses to do next.”

