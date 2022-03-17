Oversight key to Bill proposing ‘good food nation’, says committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oversight key to Bill proposing ‘good food nation’, says committee

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:09 pm
The Bill will force the Government and some public bodies to devise good food nation plans (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Bill aimed at promoting healthier eating should have effective oversight at its core, a parliamentary committee has said.

The Good Food Nation (Scotland) Bill will force the Scottish Government and other public bodies to produce plans aimed at helping Scotland become a good food nation, meaning those who serve food are committed to making it the highest quality available and that Scots understand what is meant by “good food”.

In a report from the Rural Affairs Committee at Holyrood, MSPs stressed the importance of parliamentary involvement in the process, as well as the need for accountability to ensure goals are met.

The committee also said there is a need for “urgent clarity” on whether the Scottish Government intends to appoint an oversight body for the implementation of the Bill.

Committee convener Finlay Carson said: “Without increased oversight of the Scottish Government’s good food nation policy and plan, it is impossible for us to reassure stakeholders that the wide-ranging concerns they expressed during evidence sessions, particularly in relation to resource, policy cohesion, the link between national and local plans and targets and outcomes, will be addressed.

“We accept that this is a framework Bill but strengthened oversight throughout the planning process will be key to the success of our ambition for a food system that works for the people of Scotland.”

