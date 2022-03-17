Tories criticised over sentencing plan to give the public a ‘right to review’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories criticised over sentencing plan to give the public a ‘right to review’

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 5:17 pm
Scottish Conservatives want to give the public a ‘right to review’ sentences – but the move has been criticised by the SNP. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A former police officer turned MSP has hit out at the Tories over a suggestion that the public should be given a say on sentencing decisions.

Scottish Conservative Justice spokesman Jamie Greene revealed the party is proposing a Right to Review Sentences scheme.

The Conservatives insist the move – which would allow people to write to the Scotland’s top prosecutor, the Lord Advocate, if they thought a sentence was too lenient – is necessary.

Figures released under Freedom of Information showed the Crown Office had used its power to appeal sentencing decisions 26 times in the last six years.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said a ‘right to review’ for sentences would make the justice system more accountable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr  Greene said: “I am delighted to be announcing our new Right to Review Sentences scheme, which will give people the tools to stand up against soft-touch sentences.”

He added: “The Crown Office have used the power to appeal soft sentences just four times a year on average.

“There are many more instances of criminals getting away with a soft sentence than that. The public deserve to have their voices heard.

“Giving people the right to review soft-touch sentencing decisions will empower both victims and the public to stand up to criminals and ensure they are handed the sentences they deserve, which will help restore confidence in our justice system.”

But SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll, a former police officer, argued: “Sentencing in Scotland is guided by the independent and expert Scottish Sentencing Council, and judges already take into account a number of factors including the views of victims and their families.

“The SNP Scottish Government will also continue to improve the protection and rights of victims while driving down crime rates to historic lows.”

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to speak at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen, Ms Nicoll said the Conservatives would “roll out the red carpet for a Prime Minister who repeatedly broke his own lockdown laws by holding Downing Street parties”.

With Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross having withdrawn his letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister, the SNP MSP said: “The Scottish Tories’ spineless u-turn on Johnson has destroyed any semblance of credibility they may have had to pontificate on law and order.”

