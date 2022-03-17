Hostages like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘face long journey to normality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Hostages like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘face long journey to normality’

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 5:57 pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire (Leon Neal/PA)
Hostages face a “long journey” back to normality after being released, a charity chief executive said as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the UK.

Lara Symons, 53, chief executive of charity Hostage International, spoke to the PA news agency about some of the struggles the British-Iranian mother-of-one may face after six years in detention in Iran.

The charity worker was reunited with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella on Thursday, having been released along with fellow dual-national Anoosheh Ashoori after Britain agreed to settle a £400 million debt from the 1970s.

Lara Symons
Lara Symons said every hostage faces different obstacles after leaving captivity (PA)

Ms Symons said Hostage International has helped many “trauma hostages”, adding: “From that experience, we’ve learnt that this is a new journey. This is a long journey.

“I think when people think about normal life, they think about the life that they led before and, sadly, to some extent, that is not possible.

“You can’t go back to that because both you as a hostage and your family have been changed quite a lot by the experience.”

Ms Symons said every hostage has different obstacles to overcome after leaving captivity, but in regards to high-profile cases, media attention will be one of the biggest struggles.

“Obviously, people have been following some of these hostage cases for years and they feel, you know, part of it and it’s something they want to hear about,” she said.

“But the families and the returning hostages do need time and space just to be alone and try to take stock of what’s happened and learn to be with each other again.”

It is also harder for high-profile cases to dissociate themselves from “the badge of being a former hostage”, but some choose to embrace it to raise awareness on the topic, she added.

Ms Symons said being a hostage can lead to people “changing their priorities in life” as they find joy in the small things, which include having a meal with their families.

In the case of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, one of her requests was for her husband to make her a cup of tea, while Mr Ashoori wanted a beer.

One of the founders of Hostage International, Terry Waite, was kidnapped by Hezbollah in Lebanon, while he was serving as the then-Archbishop of Canterbury’s envoy in 1987.

“He is a man of immense compassion and he’s brought that to the organisation… just wanting to help people who are going through difficulties and using his own experience of having been through it himself – that is what Hostage International is about, ” Ms Symons said.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Mr Waite said he had spoken to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe about dealing with life after captivity.

He said: “I said, ‘Nazanin, when you come out, take it as if you are coming up from the seabed. If you come up too quickly you will get nitrogen in the blood and you will become seriously ill.

“‘If you come up gently, one step at a time, then you will be fine. Make your statement to the press, get that off your chest, then go and meet with the family and then go away from all the enormous pressure that will be on her at this time.’”

