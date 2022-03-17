More than 6,000 people in NI sign up to Homes for Ukraine scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 6,000 people in NI sign up to Homes for Ukraine scheme

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 9:59 pm
Refugees are continuing to flee Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)
More than 6,000 people in Northern Ireland have registered their interest in taking in Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland confirmed that 6,262 people in Northern Ireland had signed up for the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine programme, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety – even if they have no ties to the UK.

Anyone with a room or home available for at least six months can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family, though those offering to host will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

Brandon Lewis tweeted: “Northern Ireland is known for its hospitality the world over.

“I’m proud of the generosity shown towards those fleeing the awful situation in Ukraine.

“6,262 people in NI have already expressed interest to provide support with #HomesForUkraine.”

The scheme will have two phases. The first – launching on Friday – will allow UK sponsors to nominate a named Ukrainian or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property.

The Government is working with a number of charities and NGOs to work out the best way to match people who are not yet connected with Ukrainians.

There is no limit to how many people can apply.

The scheme has already proved controversial, with community groups and charities raising concerns.

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, has accused the Government of “unleashing chaos” through the scheme and warned that refugees could die before they are matched with a sponsor.

The charity runs Room for Refugees, the UK’s longest-running refugee hosting programme which has been in place since 2002.

Ms Qureshi said it is giving the “illusion of people helping because they’re distracting from the fact that they haven’t lifted visa restrictions”.

Across the border from Northern Ireland, the Irish Government has waived any need for a visa for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country.

Around 7,000 refugees have arrived in the Republic of Ireland and have been provided with PPS numbers to allow them to work and access social welfare.

