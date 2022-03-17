Dowden: Tories will fight election with candidates from ‘all walks of life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dowden: Tories will fight election with candidates from ‘all walks of life’

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:31 pm
Tory chairman Oliver Dowden will use the party's spring conference to launch a "big open call for candidates" ahead of the next election, saying the Conservatives must be the party of "Darlington and Doncaster as well as Devon and Dorset"


The Tories are gearing up to fight the next general election with a drive to make the party’s would-be MPs more diverse.

The Conservatives are gathering in Blackpool for the first time since 2007 as they continue efforts to build on the “red wall” of seats in northern England they won from Labour in 2019.

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden will use the party’s spring conference to launch a “big open call for candidates” ahead of the next election, saying the Conservatives must be the party of “Darlington and Doncaster as well as Devon and Dorset”.

Mr Dowden, one of the Tory’s leading fighters in the so-called culture war, insisted his drive for a more diverse range of candidates is not a “leftie tick-box exercise” but an attempt to find talent “from all walks of life”.

The party will reopen its candidate list in preparation for the next election, which is not due until 2024, although legislation to rip up the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act will make it far easier to call a ballot when the Conservatives choose.

Mr Dowden will say: “Our diversity challenge is not some leftie tick-box exercise that dumps people into one category or another.

“It’s our way of finding talent from all over the country and from all walks of life.

“Our new candidates must match the new Conservative Party; the party of Darlington and Doncaster as well as Devon and Dorset; the party of mill towns and mining towns as well as the metropolis.”

Boris Johnson is expected to address the spring conference on Saturday.

He will also speak at a gathering of Scottish Tories on Friday, despite his dispute with leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign over the partygate row in January but withdrew his call earlier this month in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


The Tories will gather in Blackpool for the first time since 2007 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is addressing the Blackpool conference on Friday, just days before his spring statement in the Commons and with the country facing a cost of living crisis.

Mr Dowden will use his speech to reflect on Margaret Thatcher’s 1989 conference address in Blackpool, made as Cold War barriers were coming down.

He will stress the need for increased energy independence to counter Russia and defend the Government’s net zero ambitions, despite reservations within the Tory ranks at a time of rising energy costs.

But he will highlight the need for “new oil and gas exploration” while greener forms of energy are developed.

“It falls to the Conservatives to deliver energy independence for the first time in a generation, phasing out the import of Russian oil by the end of the year and exploring options to end our import of Russian gas,” he will say.

“Of course, that means investing massively in our offshore wind capacity and other renewables, but it must also mean developing new nuclear projects and re-incentivising new oil and gas exploration in this country as we transition – because the British people want to see a bit of conservative pragmatism, not net zero dogma.

“We are Conservatives.  We exist to conserve.  We will get to net zero. We will save the planet.

“We just don’t want (Russian President) Vladimir Putin taking it over while we are doing it.”

