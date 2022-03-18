Sats this year ‘useless’ and should be cancelled, say primary headteachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Sats this year ‘useless’ and should be cancelled, say primary headteachers

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 8:29 am
The NAHT union said teachers did not need the tests to inform them about a pupil’s progress (Danny Lawson/PA)
The NAHT union said teachers did not need the tests to inform them about a pupil’s progress (Danny Lawson/PA)

Headteachers have said that Sats tests will be “useless” in 2022 and should be cancelled.

In a survey of more than 2,000 school leaders carried out by the NAHT heads’ union, 8% said they thought the tests would provide meaningful information about their school’s performance, while 10% said the data would be a reliable indicator of pupils’ attainment or progress.

Some 1% said they thoughts Sats in Key Stage One should go ahead as planned, with 3% saying they should go ahead for Key Stage Two pupils.

Heads’ responses also suggested they were concerned about how the data could be used for accountability purposes, with 11% of survey respondents trusting that Ofsted would not draw conclusions based on Sats data alone, or that they would not draw comparisons with performance data from previous years.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “Primary schools have experienced severe disruption due to Covid this year, just as much as in 2020 and 2021. And that disruption has not been felt evenly – some schools have been harder hit by staff and pupil absences than others, meaning children have had very different experiences of teaching and learning.”

He said that this meant the results of Sats in 2022 “really can’t be compared, either with previous years or with other schools”.

“There is a real danger that the data from these tests could paint a very misleading picture of an individual school’s performance and lead to incorrect conclusions being drawn.”

Mr Whiteman said that teachers did not need the tests to inform them about a pupil’s progress, as this was something they already assessed constantly, adding that staff were “more aware than ever of what each child needs to help them recover any lost learning from the pandemic”.

He said that Sats were not something teachers found valuable for assessment and could simply prove a distraction during a time when schools were facing a lot of disruption.

“The week schools will need to spend putting children through these tests could be far better spent focusing on teaching and learning. That is particularly true this year given the time pupils have already missed from school due to Covid,” he said.

“Sats are really used to assess schools more than pupils, but the data from this year’s tests will be largely useless when it comes to judging a school’s performance,” he said.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are holding all primary assessments in the 2021/22 academic year. These are vital to building our knowledge of the impact of the pandemic on pupils, so that we can give support to the schools and pupils that need it the most.

“We have already announced that the results of this year’s primary assessments will not be published in key stage 2 performance tables in this academic year. We will ensure clear messages are placed alongside any data from 2021/22 on how to appropriately use and interpret it given the uneven impact of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal