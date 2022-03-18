Scottish Tories will unite behind PM during Ukraine war, says chief whip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Conservatives will unite behind Boris Johnson when he speaks to the party’s conference in Aberdeen, its chief whip has said.

Stephen Kerr said the party’s focus is on supporting the Prime Minister during the war in Ukraine.

However he said there are issues relating to the scandal over Downing Street parties which are “not concluded”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign over the issue in January, but withdrew his call earlier this month in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Mr Kerr said the Scottish Conservatives want to see a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

Douglas Ross has withdrawn his call for the Prime Minister to resign (Jane Barlow/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I think when we get to that point, we can address issues that are more domestic, more inward-looking.

“At the minute, I think we’ve got to be united, we’ve got to support the Prime Minister and the Government in what they’re doing.

“Only the most churlish people would disagree that the Prime Minister has responded well to this situation.

“He has shown leadership, not just in terms of the way that the country is united behind what the Government is doing, but also in very practical things that the Government has been doing.

“There are issues relating to that whole episode that are currently not concluded.

“But right now, the sole focus that we should have as a country – certainly we as Scottish Conservatives are very focused on – giving the Prime Minister the support he needs, and the Government the support that it needs in order to tackle this issue.”

The Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen begins on Friday, with the Prime Minister expected to speak at the event.