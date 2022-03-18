Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ‘overwhelmed’ after Ukraine donations pass £22.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ‘overwhelmed’ after Ukraine donations pass £22.5m

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:15 am
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ‘overwhelmed’ after Ukraine donations pass £2.25m (Ian West/PA)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they are “overwhelmed with gratitude” after thousands of people helped them raise 30 million dollars (£22,500,000) for refugees in Ukraine.

The Hollywood power couple previously said they would match up to 3 million (£2,250,000) dollars in donations to help supply humanitarian aide to those caught up in the conflict.

They said the donations would provide a “softer landing” for those displaced by violence as they “forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Writing on Twitter, Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support.

“2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could.

“Now, with your help we have reached our 30-million-dollar goal.

“While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

The couple said that despite the generous donations their work was “not done” and announced they would be raising their donation goal to 40 million dollars (£30,400,000).

They added that they would do “everything we can” to ensure that the money “finds maximum impact with those in need.”

“As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcomes,” they said.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to 1 million dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

